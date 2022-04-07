NEW HIRES

Sandy Gilbreath has been hired as executive director of Kennebunk Land Trust. Gilbreath, of Arundel, previously worked with the Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission, where she led projects related to climate action and environmental sustainability.

David Gilman has joined Day’s Jewelers as vice president of finance and a trustee on the new board of trustees for the Waterville-based company’s employee stock ownership plan. Gilman previously served as chief financial officer for Tempus Jets, where he financially restructured the private side of the company and delivered it from the brink of bankruptcy. Gilman also has served as CFO for Press Herald owner MaineToday Media.

South Portland-based engineering and land development consulting firm Sebago Technics has added seven employees:

Shaun Leeper has joined the firm as manager of computer and information systems. Leeper has worked for more than 14 years as a network support/security engineer.

Eben Robichaud was hired as a computer-aided design and drafting technician. Robichaud comes to Sebago Technics with more than six years of experience in computer-aided design.

Beth Valley has joined the firm as an executive assistant/human resources coordinator. Valley brings experience as an executive assistant in her career at MaineHealth, working in cardiology and administration.

Richard Repsher has joined Sebago Technics as construction inspector. Repsher brings more than 15 years of construction inspection, transportation construction and construction supervision experience.

Cole Peters has joined the firm as environmental services manager. Peters is a certified geologist and professional wetlands scientist. He previously operated his own firm.

Maria Morris has joined Sebago as geographic information systems specialist. Morris recently graduated from the University of Glasgow with a master’s degree in geoinformation technology and cartography.

Vraj Thakkar has joined the firm as a data analyst. Thakkar is a recent graduate of DeVry University with a degree in computer information systems.

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty has hired Edythe Dyer. Dyer, of Bar Harbor, is knowledgeable about real estate on Mount Desert Island and brings experience from Boston, southern New England and Costa Rica. She previously owned a firm on Newbury Street in Portland. She also did consulting work for other real estate firms.

Burgess Advertising & Marketing has hired Leigh Davidson Miller and Charlie Clement to its team. Miller joined the firm as a digital and media strategy director. She brings more than 20 years’ experience in marketing and media for clients such as as Staples, AARP, Ascensus and Biogen. Clement joined the firm as a brand strategist and creative director. He brings 35 years of experience including the launch of his own branding consultancy, Clement Creative.

PROMOTIONS

Portland-based commercial real estate brokerage The Dunham Group announced that two brokers have been elected partners of the firm:

TC Haffenreffer joined the firm in 2016 and specializes in industrial, office and investment properties. He is a native of Cape Elizabeth.

Sylas Hatch, of Scarborough, joined the firm in 2014 and has experience in land development, multifamily housing and investment properties.

Morgan Stanley has promoted several financial advisers in its wealth management office in Portland:

Eric Blakeman, a financial planning specialist, has been promoted to senior vice president.

Gary Bergeron, a corporate retirement director, has been promoted to executive director.

Iain Eldredge, a senior portfolio manager, has been promoted to vice president.

Jeremiah Burns, a family wealth director, has been promoted to executive director.

Lance Prichard, a senior investment management consultant, has been promoted to senior vice president.

Financial adviser Peter Metcalf has been promoted to vice president.

Tammy Weston, a senior portfolio manager, has been promoted to associate vice president.

Todd Doolan, a senior portfolio management director, has been promoted to executive director.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Town & Country Federal Credit Union has appointed Erin Knight to its volunteer board of directors. Knight currently serves as chief product officer at Wex Ventures.

Steve Arnold, owner of Marina Holdings LLC, has been elected to the board of directors for the Association of Marina Industries.

