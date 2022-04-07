Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is currently experiencing mild symptoms.

The announcement about Collins’ positive test came from her office Thursday afternoon, which is when she received results.

“Senator Collins has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently experiencing mild symptoms. The senator will isolate and work remotely in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Collins’ office said in an email.

Collins attended Saturday evening’s Gridiron Club dinner, which appears to be the source of a COVID-19 outbreak. More than a dozen guests who attended the dinner – including two Cabinet members, two members of Congress and a top aide to Vice President Kamala Harris – have since tested positive for the coronavirus.

