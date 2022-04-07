Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is currently experiencing mild symptoms.
The announcement about Collins’ positive test came from her office Thursday afternoon, which is when she received results.
“Senator Collins has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently experiencing mild symptoms. The senator will isolate and work remotely in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Collins’ office said in an email.
Collins attended Saturday evening’s Gridiron Club dinner, which appears to be the source of a COVID-19 outbreak. More than a dozen guests who attended the dinner – including two Cabinet members, two members of Congress and a top aide to Vice President Kamala Harris – have since tested positive for the coronavirus.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Brunswick rocket company’s fundraising soars
-
Portland Sea Dogs
Sea Dogs lefty rises from 26th-round pick to top pitching prospect
-
Times Record
Bath flowers ‘pit stop’ for migrating bees
-
Business
Tech rebound lifts stocks on Wall Street after early slide
-
Local & State
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine tests positive for COVID-19
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.