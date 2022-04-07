Tickets are now on sale at Maine State Music Theatre for the first full summer season for the first time since 2019.

The 2022 mainstage series season kicks off from June 8 – 25 with the production of Rodger and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.” One of the world’s most beloved musicals, this family favorite includes the well-known songs “My Favorite Things,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “Climb Every Mountain,” and, of course, “The Sound of Music.”



“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is next, from June 29 – July 16. Filled with great music, costumes, laughter, joy, and heart, this sparkling show follows young Joseph as he faces adversity and triumphs through his dreams and his strong, unwavering faith. This magical musical is full of catchy songs from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”), to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”) and calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), along with the unforgettable classics “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.”

The musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film), “The Color Purple,” comes to the Pickard Stage July 20 – Aug. 6. The most inspirational show of the summer season, “The Color Purple” offers a Grammy Award-winning score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues. This intensely moving American classic is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love and a striking celebration of life.



The six-time Tony Award-winning “Kinky Boots” ends the mainstage season August 10 – 27 and tells the story of Charlie Price as he reluctantly inherits his father’s failing shoe factory. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola – a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, the unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible.



The 2022 Concert Series starts with “You’ve Got a Friend” on June 19 and 20. Chicago’s favorite leading lady, Heidi Kettenring, lends her signature warmth to the beloved hits of Carole King, Karen Carpenter, Joni Mitchell and Linda Ronstadt in this hit-filled concert with songs including “Blue Bayou,” “So Far Away,” “A Case of You,” and “Superstar” among many others.



“Classic Rock” on July 10 and 11 features unforgettable hits by Journey, Pat Benatar, Boston, Heart, Kansas, Stevie Nicks, The Electric Light Orchestra and many more. Featuring a six-piece rock band including two dynamic lead singers, “Classic Rock” takes you back to the concert arena by plucking some of the greatest songs from your album collection and presenting them in all their anthemic glory.



The third in the series, “Darlin’ Companion” on July 31 and Aug. 1 is an all-new tribute to the lives and music of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. Starring Scott Moreau (Million Dollar Quartet; Ring of Fire) as Johnny and Allison Kelly (Ring of Fire) as June, these vocal powerhouses recreate the charisma and energy of Cash and Carter with more than 25 of their best loved songs and duets including “Ring of Fire” and “I Walk the Line” to “Jackson” and “It Ain’t Me Baby.”



The Theatre for Young Audiences series includes Jack and the Beanstalk on June 13; the World Premiere of “The Very Fractured Tale of Robin Hood” on July 25; and “Frozen, Jr.” on Aug. 22.



All series are available as subscriptions at discounted rates through June 25.



The off-season Box Office is located at 22 Elm Street, Brunswick until May 30, 2022 when it moves to the Pickard Theater for the summer season. For more information, and to buy tickets for the 2022 season, please visit



All of MSMT’s summer performances take place at the Pickard Theater on the campus of Bowdoin College located at 1 Bath Road in Brunswick.



