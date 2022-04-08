A sale of original artworks by Maine artists to benefit the Ukrainian people will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29-30 at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust at the Round Top Farm in Damariscotta.

The sale’s full proceeds will be sent directly to Doctors Without Borders and Save the Children Charities to support Ukrainian families displaced by the war.

“We admire that a wonderful group of artists is putting together an event where 100% of sales will go to support charities working to help Ukrainians,” said Steven Hufnagel, executive director of Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust. “Providing a space for the show felt like a small way we could contribute to their important effort.”

There will be soft live background music each afternoon at the sale. The exhibit will be tended by the MidCoast artists who organized the fundraiser: Lyn Asselta, Jane Herbert, Betty Heselton, Sally Loughridge, Penny Moody and Marnie Sinclair.

When you take home your new artwork, you will be supporting our neighbors in Ukraine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: