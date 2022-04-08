Dirk Lesko resigned as president of Bath Iron Works Thursday, after serving in that capacity since 2016. 

There was no reason given for his resignation, which came suddenly. 

Employees were alerted via a memo to workers. Robert E. Smith, BIW’s executive director, is now running the shipyard. 

No reason was given for Lesko’s resignation, no further information was available from the shipyard as of Friday morning.

This story will be updated.

