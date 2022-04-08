It’s finally spring.

The sun is shining, people are out and about and fresh starts are happening everywhere — spring cleaning, clearing things out, getting uncluttered with things you don’t use and never will — letting in the warm spring air…(happy sighs). “Fresh Start” sounds like something you’d find on a hallmark card or on a flower shop window. At Tedford Housing though, “Fresh Start” means something else—and it happens all year round. As an actual working concept, “Fresh Start” is how we try to help people start a new life when they need it (not just in spring). That’s our goal, but we need a lot of help achieving it.

Maybe you are clearing out items you never use, things that need a new home. Sometimes you buy things you’re sure you’ll use but you never do — it happens to all of us. Often, people donate those never-used items to Tedford Housing to help our clients when they move into new homes and we couldn’t be more thankful. At Tedford Housing, our end goal is to help people who need housing build a strong foundation for themselves, and that means equipping them with the things all people need to make a new place into a home.

Think of a couple who have bought their first house and invited their friends to a house-warming party. The friends usually try to bring them things they need: towels, dishes, pots and pans, utensils– there are a million items a working home needs. Don’t forget the sheets and blankets and flowered shower curtains. The couple finally gets used to being in their home, feeling like it is theirs, and begins to fix it up and repair it with the tools they were given, perhaps, by some thoughtful person. A fresh start is a never-ending process of cooperation, care, work, and finally fulfillment and peace of mind. That’s how it is for a couple buying their first home, and so it is for a homeless person who is making a fresh start in a new house. It needs to become a home, and that takes time.

Often, we think about helping people experiencing homelessness who are unsheltered and living on the street, down and out, and need help surviving without a roof over their heads. What a wonderful thing it is that so many people come together to help those in their community, especially when those people have sometimes been outside in the cold winter months and never have had resources available to them to change that.

At Tedford Housing, we strive to get people off the streets and help them with addressing their basic needs. But that’s not the end of the struggle for our guests, and so we are with them through their whole journey in finding permanent housing, financial security, and a fresh start in a new life. Once they have a new home, with the generosity of our local donors, we can give hope. We can give them pride, by giving them a brand new fresh start) household items and supplies that will last. These are items such as dishes, pots and pans, new towels, new bedding, cleaning supplies, toiletries and so much more.

Have you ever wanted to donate to Tedford Housing, but did not know what was most needed? On our website, we have a continually updated wish list that includes all the items that are needed to help move our clients into their new homes.

We welcome groups that want to hold donation drives and collect supplies from many different sources, and then donate them all at once, or individuals who want to give to support our guests as they move into housing. Our wish list is a great resource for knowing what is needed in those kits. For example, a bedding and towel kit would include (all brand new items): two large towels, two hand towels, two washcloths, one bathmat, two kitchen towels, a set of twin sheets and one twin comforter.

Now You’re Cooking, a gourmet kitchen store in Bath, recently put together 30 small kitchen kits for our guests moving into housing. These gift baskets included tongs, serving spoons, a spatula, measuring cups and spoons, kitchen scissors and a can opener. The store sponsored the kits, and customers donated a nominal amount to have them all donated to Tedford. Now, we use those kits as part of our “Fresh Start” supplies for clients moving into new homes. Such a thoughtful and useful way to gather what is needed, and it has made a huge impact on the population we serve.

The impact of these donations is immeasurable. Experiencing homelessness is overwhelming for our guests. But then once we are finally able to help them secure housing, comes the challenge of getting them everything they need to live and be happy in their new home. That can be daunting and stressful for our guests as well.

The gift of housewares for our guests may seem like a small gesture, but it makes a huge difference in the self-esteem and well-being of our guests in this long journey in moving from homelessness to home. For more information contact me at [email protected]

Andrea Meadows is the community and donor relations manager of Tedford Housing. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local non-profit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: