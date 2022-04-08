Nowadays, you grudgingly fill your car with gas. “Over $50! How!” you painstakingly mumble to yourself, hoping no one heard your complaints and outrage. What’s more incredible than the increasing gas prices is how quickly those $50 in your pockets can vanish into thin air, leaving nothing more than a dark void of gum wrappers and chapstick.

Imagine all of the other things you could have purchased with $50 – well, in this economy, not much. Perhaps with $50 you did one of the three following options: you went out to dinner, you paid your monthly phone bill, or maybe purchased a new shirt. It’s important to consider the limitations of $50 these days. You’re not as mobile, you can’t go out to dinner as much, and you can’t go shopping as often – it’s frustrating, we can all agree with that.

Now, take a moment to imagine a situation where the only tangible thing in your possession is $50. How long could you survive with $50 to your name?

Inmates exit the steel bars of their former home, prison, with nothing but $50. These few precious dollars allocated to returning citizens in Maine are referred to as “gate money,” and are thought to provide returning citizens with enough funds to turn over a new leaf. However, as you and I have both come to realize, $50 escapes the depths of our pockets in a matter of minutes.

The Maine statute that grants a $50 maximum to each returning citizen was last visited in 2004, signifying that the current maximum dollars designated per person has not accounted for the increase in inflation and cost of living expenses. Maine has the 13th highest cost of living in the United States and is 15% more expensive than the national average.

Moreover, inflation has increased 48.83% since 2004, meaning that $100 is worth nearly $150 today. Not increasing gate money allocations is an arguably inhumane practice that further isolates returning citizens and perpetuates failure in the free world. On top of that, limited and insufficient gate money carries with it a multitude of implications.

Hundreds of thousands of tax-payers dollars are spent on habilitative services, such as academic programs and vocational training for incarcerated persons. These services, which are successfully completed by inmates, become irrelevant rehabilitative services when inmates return to society with nowhere to go, nothing to eat, and nothing to wear.

It follows, then, that returning citizens are subjected back into a life of criminal activity – an engagement with the informal economy. Maine has a recidivism rate of 30% and it costs taxpayers over $50,000 to house an inmate in prison. In that realm of thinking, it costs Maine taxpayers substantially more money to re-incarcerate someone than it would to increase gate money allocations. Counteracting recidivism requires a considerable investment.

Data proves that the first 72 hours is the most crucial time, which determines whether a returning citizen will recidivate, or commit another crime after release. An increase in gate money can alter the trajectory of a returning citizen from a return to criminal activity to beginning life anew.

Based on the increase in inflation, Maine’s high cost of living, the general living costs in the United States ($2,629), and a recent bill proposed in California, Maine must increase gate money allocations from $50 to $2,340. Though it seems expensive, Maine can redistribute their revenue from sin taxes to afford this proposal.

Maine has the 36th highest revenue of sin tax in the United States, averaging nearly $500 million annually. As a benefit to this proposal, Maine has met all of its budget plans from sin taxes, leaving behind a surplus of money that is currently up for debate as to where it should be spent. It is evident that increasing gate money allocations has the power to not only improve the life of one person but also enhance our communities.

Amanda Rice lives in North Yarmouth.

