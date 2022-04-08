Referendum would prevent foreign influence of Maine elections

As a lifelong Mainer, I was deeply troubled to see, during our grassroots battle with CMP/IBERDROLA to protect our western forests from destruction by an unyielding utility juggernaut interested NOT in our forest, our small creatures and flora but only shareholder equity. Approximately 70% of Maine voters went to the polls and showed them the door.

I was dismayed to witness a Crown Corporation owned by a foreign government openly engage in an outright battle against a referendum initiated by Maine voters. What gives them the right to tamper in our election? Who are they to try and steal our sovereignty?

They spent $22 million on ads and consultants to influence the outcome of our vote, more than twice the previous record for spending in a referendum. This level of spending made it next to impossible for concerned Mainers to be heard, and the fact that it was bankrolled by taxpayers of another country was alarming. Let Maine voters and only Maine voters decide the issues affecting their state.

We must do everything that we can do to protect our state and elections from undue foreign influence, therefore I was proud to sign the Protect Maine Elections referendum and close this dangerous loophole, I urge my fellow Mainers to do the same. We must never allow foreign concerns to tamper with or influence our business.

To sign, please get involved or learn more, please visit protectmaineelections.com.

Steve Greve,

Pittston

Support legislation to alleviate Maine’s housing crisis

I’m writing to support some bills in Maine’s legislature that would help address the state’s terrible housing crisis.

These bills include LD 2003, which would increase housing opportunities within the parameters set out by existing zoning and land use regulations, and some others: LD 1673, which would establish affordable housing goals for service center communities; LD 484, to help fund affordable housing; LD 473, to increase low-income housing vouchers; and LD 1656, to increase energy efficiency in Maine’s affordable housing.

Here’s what Maine’s housing crisis looked like for me: In 2016, I was forced out of my home and I lived in my car for ten days. I felt unsafe and I struggled to eat and stay warm. After that, I rented a motel room where I lived for the next four and a half years until, by dumb luck, I found a place through an acquaintance.

Having a stable home has changed my life. I’m actually living again, not just surviving.

If you’re not in the middle of it, the housing crisis can seem abstract – but it’s not. It’s life and death for thousands of Mainers. Things are bad now, but we have the opportunity to do better. Let’s work together to build communities where everyone can thrive.

Gina Morin,

Auburn

