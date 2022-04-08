Maine Medical Center’s plan to leave Anthem’s health care provider network in January would cause a broad disruption in the state’s health insurance market, affecting individuals and businesses alike, experts say.

Large employers, including the state of Maine, could be prompted to switch insurance companies, moving thousands of people to other carriers such as Aetna, Harvard Pilgrim or Community Health Options.

For individuals who stay with Anthem – about 300,000 people in Maine currently have an Anthem plan – and need to go to Maine Medical Center for care, paying out-of-network fees would increase costs dramatically. About 150,000 people with an Anthem plan made a claim at Maine Med during the past three years, according to hospital officials.

Kate Ende, policy director for Consumers for Affordable Health Care, a Maine-based nonprofit that helps people access health insurance, said ripple effects of the separation would reverberate throughout the industry.

“There would definitely be disruption, and a lot of access issues with Maine Med being the largest tertiary care provider in Maine,” Ende said.

MaineHealth, the parent organization of Maine Med, made the stunning announcement Wednesday that it would remove the Portland hospital from Anthem’s network in January 2023 because the insurer was not paying millions of dollars in claims for the hospital’s services.

The two health industry giants are at loggerheads over payment issues, with Anthem claiming MaineHealth is overcharging for services. MaineHealth officials say Anthem is improperly withholding $13 million in payments for medications and owes MaineHealth $70 million for services rendered that are tied up in processing delays.

FEELING THE PAIN

Steven Michaud, president of the Maine Hospital Association, said that the impacts of the breakup would be enormous.

“It would be very significant for individuals and businesses,” Michaud said. “This is the biggest tertiary care hospital in Maine and the largest insurance carrier. You almost can’t comprehend how disruptive it would be.”

The dispute has such a great potential to upend health markets that Gov. Janet Mills issued a statement on Wednesday strongly urging the two sides to rectify the problems. “Termination of the contract would significantly harm the cost of and access to care for Maine people who are Anthem customers, particularly in southern Maine, and seriously impact the operation of the health care market across the state,” Mills said.