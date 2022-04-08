Maine Voices Live Waterville features conversations between Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal writers and notable Mainers. Audience members can experience a memorable night with a Q&A at the end.

It’s no stretch to say that the Flagg brothers – Cooper, Ace and Hunter – became a celebrity basketball family on Maine’s varsity circuit this past season.

Cooper and Ace Flagg came to Nokomis Regional High School with incredible statewide attention that’s rarely seen in Maine high school sports. The twins, along with senior brother Hunter, didn’t disappoint either, as they carried Nokomis to its first-ever boys basketball state championship. Cooper Flagg electrified crowds and dominated opponents with thunderous dunks and standout play.

Basketball runs in the family, too, as mom Kelly Bowman Flagg starred at Nokomis, where she scored more than 1,200 points in her scholastic career before going to play at the University of Maine. Bowman Flagg started on the Maine team that beat Stanford in 1999 for the program’s only NCAA tournament victory.

Cooper, one of the top-ranked freshman players in the country, was named Maine Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 20.5 points, 10 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game, and he scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the Class A title game victory over Falmouth.

Cooper and Ace will be transferring to basketball prep powerhouse Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida. But in the meantime they’re finishing out a school year in Maine that left an indelible mark on the high school basketball history books.

The Flagg brothers will be interviewed Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m. by Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel sports writer Drew Bonifant.

