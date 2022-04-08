Annie Stella Bowden 1932 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Annie S. Bowden, born March 19, 1932 in Perry, passed away peacefully April 3, 2022 at Horizon’s Living and Rehab Brunswick with family at her side. Daughter of Eder and Lucy (Sherman) Pottle of Perry. She was an honor graduate of Shead Memorial High School and graduate of Beals Business College. Employed as a senior secretary at BIW for 22 years, she was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church for 67 years and served on the altar guild. She loved living on the coast of Maine, taking family outings to the beaches of Maine and Mountains of New Hampshire and reading Harry Potter. Predeceased by her parents Eder and Lucy Pottle; and her husband of 50 years, James A. Bowden; three brothers and their spouses, Raymond and Betty Pottle of Bangor, Charles and Mary Pottle of Perry, and David and Joanne Pottle of Bath. Survived by her four children and their spouses, Warren and Paula Bowden of New Hampshire, Donna and Mitch Miller of Wisconsin, Don Bowden and Lori Green of Florida, Bill and Robyn Bowden of Florida; and sister, Irma DeWitt of Brunswick; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; 10 nieces and nephews; numerous grandnieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service June 10 at 11 a.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath, and a celebration of life reception will immediately follow at the Grace Episcopal Church, 1100 Washington St. in Bath. Please share condolences and memories with her family and friends at http://www.brackettfh.com

