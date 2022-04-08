GORHAM – Richard W. Francoeur, 75, of New Portland Road in Gorham passed away April 2, 2022 after a short illness at home with his family by his side.

He was born in Westbrook and was the son of Rene and Rose (Vachon) Francoeur. He was raised in Gorham and graduated from Gorham High School in 1964.

Richard worked for F.S Plummer in Gorham, Pratt & Whitney in Connecticut and for 36 years at S.D. Warren Paper Co. before retiring.

Richard enjoyed hunting with his son Don, his brothers and his nephew Mike, fishing, bowling and golf. A passion of his was working on race cars with his brothers-in-law Roger and David.

His greatest joy was spending every moment with his best friend and wife, Ang, and his family. Oxford Casino was one of his favorite times with his wife which he looked forward to every “Cookie Wednesday”. The Francoeur residence was the gathering for all the family reunions, horseshoes, baseball games and swimming in the pool. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchild were the loves of his life.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers Maurice and Bertrand, and brother-in-law, Philip Duchaine.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Angela (Leclerc) Francoeur of Gorham; a son, Donald and his wife Heidi of Limington; a daughter, Carol Butts of Windham and her children, Alec Butts of Windham and Lauren Austin and partner Mike Shugars of Lisbon Falls; and his great-grandchild Theo; a sister, Janet Duchaine of Saco and a brother, Robert L. Francoeur and wife Christine of Fort Meyers, Fla.; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Bian and all of her staff at Maine Medical Oncology, Dr. Johnson, his MD and Hospice for their compassion and dedicated service.

Visiting hours will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday April 11 at St. Anthony’s Parish at St. Hyacinth Church.

To leave an online condolence or to participate in Richard’s tribute page, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough ME 04074

