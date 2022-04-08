The Portland man charged with killing his father in February inside a West End apartment is scheduled for arraignment in District Court on Monday following his indictment on a murder charge this week.

Abdallah Salim Al Siraj, 22, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in the death of Salim Al Siraj, 50. Police found the elder Al Siraj dead when they conducted a wellness check at his unit in a housing complex on Carleton Street.

Al Siraj he has been held without bail in Cumberland County Jail since his arrest Feb. 15 and was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation soon after, although it’s unknown why.

It was not clear whether the father and son lived together, or what might have motivated the alleged killing. Court records indicate that police believe the father died on Feb. 10, five days before his son was charged.

Police have said little about what evidence they believe links Al Siraj to his father’s death, and an arrest affidavit was ordered impounded by a judge.

The 37-unit building where the body was found is owned by affordable housing provider Avesta Housing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: