L.D. 2003 is a small step toward making long-term progress in our statewide housing crisis. The bill has been amended since it was proposed to address concerns raised about imposing state mandates on local communities and retaining local control.
Frankly, we aren’t happy with the changes, but we realize that progress must begin with small steps.
When Maine people are forced to live in motels, cars and tents, or must stay in homes they can’t afford because there is no place else to move to, the issue is a statewide crisis that must be addressed through statewide initiatives. Lack of housing is affecting our economy in many ways, including the ability of businesses to recruit and retain workers. It is not simply a southern or coastal Maine problem and affects each of us economically if not morally.
We urge all Maine legislators to review the current version of L.D. 2003 and consult with bipartisan organizations (such as AARP Maine) regarding its provisions and impact. Please consider the needs of all Mainers (from children through the elderly) and pass L.D. 2003.
Patricia and Allen Wright
Old Orchard Beach
