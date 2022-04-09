Brava to Sen. Susan Collins, for being one of the three courageous Republican senators to support the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Collins acted in the honorable tradition of other Maine senators who have crossed party lines and voted their conscience – beginning with Margaret Chase Smith and continuing with Bill Cohen and Olympia Snowe.

I note that throughout Collins’ term she has continued to follow this pattern of independent thought. As a former Maine resident who spent 30 happy years in that beautiful state, I take pride in its spunky senators, like Collins and Sen. Angus King. They have done us proud!

Janet Lavenger
Upper Black Eddy, Pa.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles