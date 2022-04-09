Again and again, I see Little League kids and high school, college and even professional athletes shake hands or bump fists or hug at the end of their contests, in gestures of mutual respect. They may not always be sincere, but they make the gesture.In contrast, I was appalled to learn that after the Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republican senators turned their backs and walked off the Senate floor. United State senators! Lacking the decency to congratulate a highly competent judge, a Black woman who has battled historic odds to reach the highest level of achievement! How can we expect our Little Leaguers and youths to become compassionate, constructive members of society when our top elected leaders exhibit such boorish, ugly behavior?

Bill Danielson
Chebeague Island

