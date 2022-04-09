KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Outfielder Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians agreed Saturday to a $25 million, five-year contract, a deal with two option years that could be worth $39.5 million over seven seasons.

The agreement was the club’s third long-term commitment this week.

Straw, acquired last July from the Houston Astros, has made a quick impact for Cleveland at the top of the order and in center field. His deal includes club options for 2027 and 2028.

The 27-year-old Straw batted .285 with two homers and 13 steals in his two-month stint with Cleveland last season. But he showed more than enough to make the club believe he’s worthy of a long-term investment.

Straw’s deal contains escalators that have the potential to make it worth $43.5 million over seven seasons. It replaces a one-year contract that called for a major league salary of $719,900,

Straw is another core piece for the Guardians, who agreed to a $124 million, five-year deal with All-Star third baseman José Ramírez on the eve of opening day and a $20 million, five-year contract with closer Emmanuel Clase.

Overall, Straw batted .271 with four homers, 86 runs and 30 stolen bases in 2021. He ranked among the AL’s leaders in walks, hits, runs and doubles over the final two months.

WHITE SOX: Chicago ace Lucas Giolito will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a lower abdominal strain.

Giolito was injured during the fourth inning of the team’s opener on Friday.

“Optimistically, maybe a couple of starts,” Manager Tony La Russa said Saturday of Giolito’s estimated time out. “We’re going to miss him.”

Giolito felt discomfort during three consecutive pitches and notified the coaching staff after the inning. He allowed one hit and struck out six before departing.

“From my understanding, it’s a random, freak, weird thing,” Giolito said. “It doesn’t happen to baseball players very often. … I’m very optimistic this won’t affect my season too much.”

Another White Sox starter, Lance Lynn, underwent knee surgery earlier this month and is expected to be out four-to-six weeks.

