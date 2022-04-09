PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid made a closing argument for MVP votes and all but wrapped up the NBA scoring title, scoring 41 points while collecting 20 rebounds and dishing out four assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 133-120 victory Saturday over the Indiana Pacers.

Embiid shot 14 for 17 from the floor, went 11 of 15 from the foul line and made both of his 3-point attempts in a game that Philadelphia (50-31) needed to win to remain alive in the hunt for the third seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

James Harden had 22 points and 14 assists for Philadelphia.

Oshae Brissett scored 20 points and Tyrese Haliburton had 19 for Indiana (25-56), which lost its ninth straight game. The Pacers fell behind by 21 points in the first half, then cut the deficit to five late in the third quarter before Embiid and Harden began to take control of the game.

Embiid is now averaging 30.6 points, which is just ahead of LeBron James (30.3) and Kevin Durant (30.1). But neither James nor Durant will play enough games to qualify for the statistical title. That means the scoring race comes down to Embiid and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, who would need a miracle finish to grab the scoring crown.

The Sixers can move up to the third seed in the East and a first-round matchup against Chicago with a victory over Detroit on Sunday and a Boston loss at Memphis. Otherwise, Philadelphia will face Toronto in the 4-5 matchup.

NOTES

GRIZZLIES: Memphis star Ja Morant returned to action Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing nine games because of right knee soreness.

The team’s scoring leader at 27.6 points a game, Morant hadn’t played since injuring his knee March 18 at Atlanta. During that span, the Grizzlies were 7-2, the losses coming in the last two games at Utah and Denver.

Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins said even before it was determined Morant would play against New Orleans that no decision has been made regarding Morant’s status for the season-finale against Boston on Sunday.

