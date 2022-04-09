PITTSBURGH — Tom Wilson broke a tie with 8:25 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Saturday.

Alex Ovechkin tied it for Washington on a power play at 4:49 of the third period with his 44th goal of the season, and Wilson matched his career high with his 22nd – sending a wrist shot over Tristan Jarry’s glove from the left circle during a 2-on-1.

Marcus Johansson, Dmitry Orlov, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Martin Fehervary also scored for the Capitals, who are four points behind Pittsburgh for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Washington has won five road games in a row.

Bryan Rust, Jeff Carter and Brian Boyle scored for Pittsburgh, and Jarry made 39 saves. The Penguins have lost four in a row and and seven of nine.

DEVILS 3, STARS 1: Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and New Jersey won at Dallas.

Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves.

Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning in the Western Conference.

NOTES

ISLANDERS: New York forward Casey Cizikas was suspended for one game without pay for boarding Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith, the NHL announced.

The incident occurred in the third period of a game Friday night at Carolina. Smith tried to control a loose puck in the corner and was hit from behind by Cizikas. The force of the hit sent Smith’s helmet hard into the plexiglass and Cizikas was assessed a minor penalty.