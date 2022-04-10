Restoration of the c. 1887 Oliver C. Buxton House received the Downtown Brunswick Award of Excellence for historic preservation

Five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths; located two blocks from Maine St., with sidewalks to businesses, Bowdoin College and Androscoggin River; three miles from I-295

Gorgeous interior details like original hardwood floors, Italian tiles in the bathroom, kitchen and mudroom, first floor primary suite with radiant heat bathroom

Perennial landscaping outside, with fire pit and patio; lounge on the western-facing deck or one of two three-season porches

Defined by its Italianate cornices, balustrades, moldings and deep gables, what’s known as the Oliver C. Buxton House was completely restored in 2010 and seriously cared for since. Its elevated site along quiet, lightly travelled High Street affords this gracious home “all day” sun and long site lines. Take a short stroll to Brunswick’s vibrant Maine St. and Bowdoin College or drive a few minutes to the I-295 corridor.

Perennial gardens and landscapes extend to the edges of the double-lot property. On one side of the home is a yard with a firepit and stone patio. On the other, a brick-tiled driveway leads to the two-car garage. Step inside from the main entrance or western-facing side deck to see more.

Over 3,400± SF, you’ll find three-season porches on the first and second floor, a huge upstairs bathroom with a freestanding soaking tub, a formal dining room, spacious bedrooms, and a classic foyer with winding railing. The custom kitchen is designed for entertaining, with a large island and pass through that opens to the back living room, which is warmed by a gas fireplace and surrounded by built-ins. The bathroom in the first-floor primary suite is one of the few rooms without original hardwood floors; instead, it has radiant heat marble tile, alongside a matching shower and bench.

A fully restored vintage home shows commitment to place, quality, and history and this home is truly a gorgeous example of one.

12 High Street is listed by Mike Moody of ENGEL & VÖLKERS Harpswell. Contact Mike by email, [email protected], or call 207-751-4842.

