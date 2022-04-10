In 1953, I was 10 years old when the execution of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg for espionage dominated the news. They were accused of selling nuclear secrets to the USSR. They were admitted communists, but the only direct evidence of espionage against them came from Ethel’s brother, who himself was accused of spying.

Today, it seems taking sides with the enemy is somehow protected by First Amendment rights and presidential pardons. Our former president, and a sycophant named Tucker Carlson, calling a man who is killing innocent unarmed people indiscriminately a “genius,” or making excuses for his actions, is at least equal to the Rosenbergs’ offense.

Throw in a presidential pardon for convicted criminals like Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Michael Flynn – guilty of obstruction, collusion or worse – how do we excuse that? Allowing our former president, who is guilty of conspiring to turn our democracy into an autocracy, shows just how far we’ve regressed. And people are afraid of communism? An entire party, in our two-party system, seems willing to trash everything our founders put in place to protect us – and 60 million followers have given them the green light.

I’m approaching my 80th birthday, and in my time here on Mother Earth, through good times and bad, I never would have believed what I see happening in Washington, D.C., today. I fear for the next generations, because once our Constitution is gone, so is our democracy.

Doug Davis

Windham

