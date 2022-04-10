The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dipped, the state reported on Sunday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 90 patients were in hospitals statewide with the coronavirus, seven less than on Saturday. Of those, 19 were in critical care units and five on ventilators. That is a dramatic improvement from the omicron surge, when on Jan. 13 there were 436 patients hospitalized with the virus.

The state does not typically report additional deaths from COVID-19 or new cases on Sunday and Monday. On Saturday, the Maine CDC reported one more death and 236 new cases from the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the Maine CDC has logged 237,717 cases of the coronavirus, but that number does not include people who tested positive from home tests. The death toll from COVID-19 now numbers 2,222 in Maine.

Like the majority of the country, all of Maine is deemed at low or moderate risk of community spread of COVID-19, according to the federal CDC.

On Thursday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reclassified Aroostook County from low risk to moderate, which means case counts and hospitalizations are somewhat elevated there, and residents at high health risk should resume wearing masks indoors.

The guidelines are based on case counts, hospitalizations and hospital capacity. Low risk does not mean the virus is not spreading, but does indicate the rate of infections is not likely to place a strain on hospitals.

As of Saturday, 80.12 percent of Maine’s eligible population had received both rounds of a COVID-19 vaccine.

