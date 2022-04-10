ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber looked good in his debut with the Tampa Bay Rays, pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings Sunday to help the defending AL East champions beat Baltimore 8-0 and complete an opening sweep of the Orioles.

Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer off Tyler Wells (0-1), while Wander Franco had his second three-hit game in three days and drove in a pair of runs as the Rays beat the Orioles for the 15th straight time and matched the fastest start to a season in club history.

Tampa Bay, which is 21-1 against the Orioles since the beginning of last year, also started 3-0 in 2002 and 2012.

Kluber, pitching on his 36th birthday, allowed three hits, walked four and struck out five in an 87-pitch outing. Sailing along with a 4-0 lead, the right-hander retired the first two batters in the fifth inning before walking Cedric Mullins and giving up a single to Ryan Mountcastle.

WHITE SOX 10, TIGERS 1: Tim Anderson swung right back into action after serving a suspension stemming from an incident last season, hitting two doubles and a single as Chicago won in Detroit.

Andrew Vaughn homered and drove in four runs for the White Sox, who won twice in the season-opening three-game series.

Anderson sat out the first two games as a penalty for making contact with an umpire on Sept. 27.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 4, PHILLIES 1: Billy McKinney homered and Daulton Jefferies and four relievers combined on a three-hitter to lead Oakland past to a win in Philadelphia to avert a three-game sweep.

The A’s shut down a Phillies offense that scored 13 runs in the first two games of the series. The Phillies’ only two hits through the first five innings came from backups Garrett Stubbs and Johan Camargo.

Jean Segura hit his second homer of the season for the Phillies in the ninth off Lou Trivino.