NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 35 points, Kevin Durant had 20 points, a career-high 16 assists and 10 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets locked up seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 134-126 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

The Nets will host No. 8 Cleveland on Tuesday in the play-in tournament, with the winner moving into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. The loser will have a second chance by hosting the winner of the game between the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds on Friday.

Brooklyn and Cleveland both finished 44-38, but the Nets won the season series to take the tiebreaker.

Durant shot just 5 for 17 from the field but finished with his fourth triple-double, his highest total in any season. Andre Drummond added 20 points, shooting 9 for 9, and 13 rebounds. Bruce Brown scored 21 points in the Nets’ fourth straight victory to wrap up the regular season.

The Nets began the final week in danger of finishing ninth or 10th, which would’ve meant needing two wins — at least one on the road — in the play-in to get into the postseason.

CAVALIERS 113, BUCKS 115: Kevin Love made eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points and Cleveland took the No. 8 play-in spot – and a matchup against Brooklyn – with a win at home over Milwaukee, who rested superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and their other regulars for the regular-season finale.

The Cavs were in jeopardy of falling all the way to the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference with a loss.

However, they ended any suspense immediately, scoring the first 14 points and dominating a team of backups to the Bucks’ backups. The Cavs made 10 3-pointers while building a 28-point lead in the first quarter and Cleveland led by 33 at half.

HORNETS 124, WIZARDS 108: Charlotte beat Washington behind 25 points from Terry Rozier and 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists from LaMelo Ball, but were unable to improve their seed heading into the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

The Hornets finished the regular season 43-39 — 10 more wins than a year ago in an abbreviated 72-game season — and will be the 10th seed for the second straight year.

Charlotte will travel to face Trae Young and the ninth-seeded Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The winner advances to face the loser of the Cleveland-Brooklyn game for an opportunity to face the top-seeded Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs.

HAWKS 130, ROCKES 114: Trae Young had 28 points and 11 assists as Atlanta wrapped up the regular season with a win in Houston — a victory that didn’t improve their postseason position.

The Hawks finished ninth in the Eastern Conference and will host the 10-seeded Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night in the play-in tournament.

Atlanta entered the day in ninth place and had already clinched a spot in the play-in tournament but played its starters against the lowly Rockets with a chance to improve its spot in the standings with a win and a loss by Cleveland. But the Cavaliers handily beat a Milwaukee team resting its starters to secure the eighth seed and leave the Hawks at No. 9.

