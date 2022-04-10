SCARBOROUGH – David F. Jenkins, 92, of Scarborough passed away on April 3, 2022 in Falmouth. He was born June 22, 1929 in Boston, the son of Burton and Marie (Lampron) Jenkins.

David left high school to join the Marines and then went on to become a pilot. He had two successful careers, first running a finance company and then as owner of a real estate brokerage firm. He was a Mason, Hiram Lodge in South Portland for many years. He enjoyed playing tennis and backgammon, traveling and cherished the fact that he was a veteran and a pilot.

David is predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Joan Jenkins; two brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by two sons, Martin Jenkins and his wife Millie of Scarborough, and Jeffrey Jenkins and his wife Susan of Saco.

Per David’s request there will be no services held at this time.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

