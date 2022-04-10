SCARBOROUGH – Harris MacDonald Putnam, 88, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, April 3, 2022. She was born on August 17, 1933, in New York City, second child of Raymond A. and Ambia Harris MacDonald.She married Shelby William Putnam, on Sept. 3, 1955 in Winchester, Mass. They raised their family in Cape Elizabeth and Chebeague Island. Together with her husband she owned and operated Haven’s Candy Kitchen for 20 years. Upon retirement they moved to Scarborough.She is survived by her husband, Shelby; sons William G. Putnam and his wife Julie, Robert M. Putnam and his partner Lori Cannon, and daughter, Jennifer H. Cummings and her husband Ian. Her extended family has eight grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren with another expected. Harris is also survived by one niece, Sarah MacDonald.She is predeceased by her brother, Alastair H. MacDonald.Her family will honor her with a memorial service on a date to be determined at the Chebeague Island Cemetery.The family appreciates the gentle care provided by the staff of Gosnell Memorial House and Southern Maine Hospice.For a full obituary please go to: http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor would be welcomed by the Stephen L. Ross Scholarship Fund (https://stephenlross.org/ or inquire with Maine Community Foundation, 207-412-2003.

