SOUTH PORTLAND – Lauretta Alagero Torraca, 95, passed away on March 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Lauretta was born on Dec. 16, 1926, to Laura (Sousa) and Anthony Alagero, and grew up in Malden, Mass.

Against the backdrop of the Depression and WWII, Lauretta’s middle-class upbringing was ordinary in every respect but one—her extraordinary talent at the piano, which her father nurtured splurging on new sheet music every payday. Lauretta’s high school rendition of Rhapsody in Blue earned her a scholarship to the New England Conservatory of Music (which she attended for exactly one semester—she didn’t want to “study” music, she just wanted to play it!). That she did for close to 90 years, sharing her amazing talent with family and friends.

In 1947, Lauretta married her wartime sweetheart, Nunzio Torraca, starting a family which would grow to include nine children over the next 20 years in Malden, Mass.

In 1973, the family moved to Cape Elizabeth. Tragically, one year later, Nunzio died suddenly, and Lauretta became a widow at the age of 48 with five children still at home, a high school education, and no work experience. This marked the beginning of her remarkable transformation from suburban housewife and mother to skilled professional, valued public servant, and world traveler.

A clerical job at the Portland IRS office quickly led to a position in Congressman David Emery’s field office, where Lauretta’s reputation for handling constituent concerns with professionalism and grace became so well known that she was hired as a field representative by whichever candidate happened to win the current election—Republican or Democrat. Over her 15-year career in public service, she also served in the Portland offices of Representative Tom Andrews and Senator William Cohen. After Lauretta’s retirement, newly elected Senator Susan Collins tapped her to establish her Portland office.

Through it all, Lauretta’s diplomacy and unflappable demeanor served her and others well, earning countless letters of appreciation from constituents for her caring and diligence in resolving their issues and kudos from her peers, receiving their “Iron Pants” award for her years of unflagging fortitude and grace in serving the public.

In her personal life, Lauretta reached another pivotal point when—in an inspiring act of courage and affirmation—she ended her second marriage at the age of 82, opening herself to the possibility of happiness. In the decade after, new partnerships with Richard “Skip” Skillin and Robert “Bob” Callnan brought love and joy back into her life. Thank you to the Skillin and Callnan families for welcoming Lauretta into their lives.

An adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Lauretta relished every opportunity to share in the lives of her large family and was a faithful attendee at every one of countless family events. She enjoyed adventures across the globe with her children and traveled to China as a founding member of the Portland Chapter of the Chinese-American Friendship Association.

Creative and charismatic to the end, Lauretta rekindled her passion for painting at the age of 85, creating masterpieces that adorn the homes of her loved ones. As a 93rd birthday gift from her grandchildren, Lauretta got her first tattoo (a music note, of course)!

Lauretta’s loving acceptance of and advocacy for all, especially those facing the pain caused by discrimination and ignorance, were especially treasured by her diverse family members. Notes from scores of her children’s friends mention the lasting impact Lauretta had on their lives, helping them feel their own value in the world. Believing in the power of a smile to brighten other people’s days and of a positive attitude to get through life’s challenges—she graced us with both as often as she could, punctuated with her signature red lipstick! She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.

Lauretta was predeceased by her husband Nunzio; brother, Anthony Alagero, sister, Christine Lawday Skomro; and her daughter, Anne.

She is survived by her remaining eight children and their spouses/partners (past and present), Paul and Mary (Young) Torraca of Wakefield, Mass., Christine Torraca and Rita Zanichkowsky, and Elizabeth Torraca and John Jones of Falmouth, Michael and Gloria (Miranda Saldana) Torraca of Crowley, Texas, Peter Torraca and Joan Dorney of New York City, Lisa Torraca and Paul Oppenheim of Pownal, and Corrales, N.M., Kathren Torraca and Jeff Woodbury both of South Portland. and Aimee Torraca Kohan and Tom Kohan of Cape Elizabeth; along with her grandchildren Julie Torraca Kolinsky (Josh Kolinsky); Christine Stevens, Dannielle Gladu; Madeleine and Emma Torraca Jones; Sasha, Mattie, and Anya Kohan; Simon and Sophia Torraca Woodbury; great-grandchildren Charley Kolinsky and Jett Saldana; her sister-in-law, Eileen Hethy Torraca of Long Island, N.Y.; family friend, Jeff Stanton; and nieces and nephews across the world.

Thank you to Jen Curtis and Sharon Smart for your loving care of Lauretta. She loved you both! And a special thank you to those who cared for Lauretta at the Osher Inn at The Cedars, 75 State Street, and Pinnacle Nursing Home.

A musical memorial service and celebration of Lauretta’s life will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home at 671 US-1, Scarborough, ME 04074 on May 28, from 1-4 p.m. All are welcome. Please see a complete obituary and share your remembrances of Lauretta online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In the words of Lauretta, “I’ll see ya when I see ya!”

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lauretta’s memory to 317 Main (www.317music.org), an organization that provides music instruction to children and adults in greater Portland, or Preble Street Resource Center (www.preblestreet.org). Thank you.

