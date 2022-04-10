SCARBOROUGH – Lois Joanne Smith DiCrecchio was born on Feb. 1, 1932, in Portland, the fourth child of William G. Smith Sr. and Elizabeth Muriel Wilson Smith. She passed away on April 7, 2022, after numerous health issues at the age of 90.

Lois grew up living in the East End of Portland with four siblings who are now all deceased: Phyllis Smith DiDonato Carpenter, William G. Smith Jr., Robert F. Smith, and Daniel E. Smith.

As a teenager, Lois worked at a shoe factory as a cementer. Lois attended Portland High School and later took business classes at Casco Bay College until health issues forced her to withdraw in 1977.

Having been introduced to the brother of her coworker, Gilda Seneca, she married John DiCrecchio on Oct. 29, 1950. After her marriage to John, she stayed home to take care of her husband and her two daughters, Anita and Denise DiCrecchio.

Lois loved to cook and sew and often made school clothes for her children and cooked Italian Pizzelles for family and school functions. Everyone always loved her cooking, especially the homemade pasta, sauce and pizza.

After her children graduated from high school, married and left home, Lois went to work for Porteous Mitchell & Braun, working many years in their accounting department. Her husband, John, died Oct. 28, 1976 after 26 years of marriage.

Upon her retirement in the early 1990s, she met Harry Kaklegian who lived in Scarborough. After about 14 very happy years and fun times together, Harry passed away in 2006. So, Lois moved in with her daughter, Denise DiCrecchio LaRose and her husband Stephen who lived in Cape Elizabeth. Eventually all three moved to Scarborough where her oldest daughter Anita DiCrecchio lived.

One of Lois’ favorite activities was playing Bingo and it was where she made many friends and enjoyed many hours.

Lois is survived by daughters Anita DiCrecchio, Denise DiCrecchio LaRose, son-in-law, Stephen LaRose; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren children and many nieces and nephews.

The family invites you to a time of visitation on Tuesday April 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday April 13 at 11 a.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home immediately followed by a committal service at Brooklawn Memorial Park and a reception at the funeral home.

Those who wish to donate can donate to Hospice of Southern Maine.

﻿

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous