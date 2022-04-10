PORTLAND – Theresa M. Arich passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at St Andre Healthcare on April 1, 2022 at the age of 95. She was born in Portland on June 21, 1926 to Martin Foley and Barbara (Greeley) Foley. When asked when her birthday was, Theresa would always smile and say, “I bring the summer.”

Theresa shared many fond memories of her hometown, Portland. She grew up on Federal and Smith Streets and loved being downtown. She took great pride in being a “city girl.” She loved to tell stories about the bustling port during WWII, the beautiful hotels and shops in town, and dancing to the roaring sounds of big bands playing in hotel lounges.

She attended Cathedral School and then Portland High School, graduating in 1944. She met her husband, John, soon thereafter on a blind date. John was from Alabama but stationed in Portland during his time in the Navy. Theresa fell quickly for the handsome and charming sailor. They eventually moved their family from Smith Street to the North Deering neighborhood where Theresa lived the rest of her life. She worked for The First National Bakery and as a cocktail waitress while her husband worked at Nissen’s Bakery.

There are not enough words to explain how much Theresa meant to her loved ones. She was the heart and soul of the family. Theresa will always be remembered for her kindness, her sense of humor and her generosity. She was the life of any party. She had so many sayings and not a day will go by where those that knew and loved her don’t repeat a “Grammy phrase.” Keep the faith, God Bless and Drive Careful were her favorite phrases to end a phone call.

Theresa was predeceased by her siblings Mary Lebeda, Joseph Foley, Shelley Mellen, and Agnes Guevin. She was also predeceased by her husband, John F. Arich; and her son, John F. Arich Jr.

Theresa is survived by her best friend and sister-in-law, Gertrude Foley; her daughter and son-in-law Carol and Jim Woodbury, her daughter-in-law, Jo-Anna Kayatta; her grandchildren Julie Woodbury, Judy Monahan, Jennifer Arich, Megan Arich, Christopher Arich, Bryan Arich; and 11 great-grandchildren.

There will be a private burial at Calvary Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life for friends and family. We are grateful for the care provided to Theresa in the last month of her life by the staff at St Andre Health Care and Hospice of Southern Maine.

