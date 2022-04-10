LEWISTON – Thérèse S. (Landry) Morency, 94, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2022 following a three-week illness. She was born in Lewiston, March 22, 1928, daughter of Arthur and Eva (Morin) Landry.

She was predeceased by her husband and best friend, Normand Morency after 54 years of marriage. Together they enjoyed camping, traveling, motorcycling, as well as spending time with family. She was a devoted wife, mother, “Memère,” and friend to many.

Thérèse was an active daily communicant of Holy Cross Church, Lewiston where she was once a Eucharistic Minister. She and her husband were always very active in their Catholic faith which included the Charismatic Prayer Group, Bible Study, Marian Movement, Cursillo, Metanoia, Engaged and Marriage Encounter, and the Marie Rivier Retreat. Together, they started the Monday night Rosary Group in 1990 after two trips to Medjugorje.

She is survived by a son and his wife, Robert and Barbara Morency of South Portland, two daughters and their husbands, Suzanne and Dan Rioux of Florida, and Pauline and Bernie Fortier of Lewiston; six grandchildren, Michèle (Rioux) Lieske, Chris and Jeff Rioux, Michèle Fortier, Justin and Daniel Fortier; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Therese was also predeceased by her five siblings, Mignonne Landry, Gracienne Groleau, Doris Morency, Fernande Nadeau and Gerald Landry.

A Funeral Mass honoring Thérèse’s life was previously celebrated April 4 at Holy Cross Church, Lewiston.

Guest Book