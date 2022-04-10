WATERVILLE — A Fairfield man faces multiple charges after firing gunshots early Sunday during a domestic dispute in Waterville, according to police.

The gunfire resulted in no injuries, police said.

Maurice Watkins-Cundiff, 29, has been charged with attempted murder, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault with priors, possession of a firearm when prohibited, threatening display of a weapon and operating without a license, police said.

Officers were dispatched at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday after police received several complaints of shots being fired near Pleasant Street, according to Deputy Chief William L. Bonney of the Waterville Police Department.

“Police units responded to the area and observed a dark-colored sports car driving down the street with no lights on,” Bonney said in a statement released to the news media.

Police stopped the vehicle on Western Avenue and arrested Watkins-Cundiff on suspicion of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

Further investigation led officers to a residence on Pleasant Street, where they found evidence of gunfire and learned of a domestic dispute in which Watkins-Cundiff was involved, according to Bonney.

The investigation led officers to believe Watkins-Cundiff had “fired multiple rounds at the other party involved in the domestic dispute, who was attempting to leave in a vehicle.”

Several rounds hit the vehicle as the driver attempted to flee, according to Bonney.

Watkins-Cundiff reportedly tried to pursue the vehicle, but was unsuccessful, according to police.

Police did not release additional details Sunday of what Bonney described as “an incredibly dangerous situation.”

