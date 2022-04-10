ORONO — Quinn McDaniel lined a double to center field with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to drive in the winning run as the University of Maine walked off with a 7-6 win over the New Jersey Institute of Technology in an America East baseball game on Sunday.

Scout Knotts was 2 for 5 with a solo homer in for the Black Bears (12-14, 9-3 America East). Joe Bramanti added solo home run and a double for Maine, while Connor Goodman had three hits.

Noah Lewis pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for Maine. He allowed two hits, struck out four and walked one. Jordan Schulefand earned the win, retiring the only batter he faced in the ninth.

Albert Choi and Paul Franzoni each homered for NJIT (13-13, 8-4).

SOFTBALL

COLBY 16, BATES 13: Amanda Cabral hit a grand slam as the Mules (14-8, 3-0 NESCAC) scored eight times in the top of the first inning and beat the Bobcats (5-11, 0-6) in Lewiston.

Colleen McAvoy was 4 for 4 with two RBI for the Mules. Chloe Wilcox added four hits, including a pair of doubles, while Payton Crowley had two hits and three RBI.

Emily Samar and Lindsey Kim each blasted a solo home run for Bates.

MEN’S LACROSSE

BOWDOIN 18, TRINITY 10: Patrick Fitzgerald had four goals and three assists as the Polar Bears (11-0, 7-0 NESCAC) cruised to a win over the Bantams (5-5, 1-5) in Brunswick.

Jason Lach added four goals, while Will Byrne had three goals and four assists for Bowdoin. Matt Ward also had three goals and an assists, and Zach Chandler had two goals and three assists.

William Puccio had three goals and Reid McDonald added two for Trinity.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 15, WILLIAMS 7: Annie Eddy had four goals and Ally Franz added three as the Mules (10-1, 6-0 NESCAC) beat the Ephs (3-6, 2-4) in Waterville.

Julia Jardina, Gianna Bruno and Elizabeth Hennessey each added two goals for Colby.

Claudia Russell had two goals for Williams.

