Let me start by saying that President Biden’s $1.9 trillion infrastructure plan was long overdue. As a result, Maine will be receiving about $245 million, a much-needed investment. We received a C-minus grade on our infrastructure from the American Society of Civil Engineers in 2020. Many of our state’s streets are filled with potholes, and our bridges are in poor condition. It’s about time we repair them.

At the same time, we also need to make sure that our roads are safe for everybody. I completely agree with the editorial board’s “Our View: For climate, safety, we should build a better transportation system” (Dec. 17) on building safer and more eco-friendly roads.

As we roll into summer, and unprecedented construction, the state and towns should make sure the roads we build are designed in the same fashion. Widening streets and adding lanes, however tempting, does not decrease traffic, as induced demand leads more drivers to the roads. Many studies have confirmed this result as well as the risk it poses to pedestrians and bikers.

Part of what makes Maine such a special place is its outdoors and natural beauty. Let’s not replace it with pavement for a false sense of shorter commutes.

Jasper Curtis

Portland

