Art

Through May 1

“Into the Wild” Bridgton Art Guild Show: Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton, April and May hours noon-4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. gallery302.com.

Film

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com/nowplaying for listings.

Music

April 14

Juniper Ginger: 5 p.m., Mast Landing Brewing Company, 920 Main St, Westbrook. bandsintown.com.

Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra – Spring ’22: 7:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $10, live and virtual, westbrookpac.org.

April 15

The Bacon Brothers: Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $125. See stonemountainartscenter.com for directions.

April 15 & 16 Opera Workshop Spring ’22: USM’s Gorham Campus, Corthell Hall, Friday 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m., pay-what-you-want, usm.edu. April 16 Ward Hayden and the Outliers: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25, stonemountainartscenter.com. Advertisement April 21 Comedian Bob Marley, 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $32.50, stonemountainartscenter.com. April 22 USM Jazz Ensemble – Spring ’22: 8 p.m., USM’s Gorham Campus, Corthell Hall, pay-what-you-want, usm.edu. Advertisement April 23 Honors Recital Spring ’22: 8 p.m., USM’s Gorham Campus, Corthell Hall, pay-what-you-want, usm.edu.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar: 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Skip’s Lounge: 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. April 15: 3 Way; April 16, Bad Habit. facebook.com/buxtonsplacetobe.

The Frog and Turtle: 3 Bridge St., Westbrook: Live music Thursday-Saturday; schedule at thefrogandturtle.com/music.

Theater

April 15-24

“Clue”: 7:30 p.m., Russell Hall, USM’s Gorham Campus, 37 College Ave., Gorham. $8-$16, usm-theatre.ticketleap.com.

