AUGUSTA — A Fairfield man fired at least a dozen rounds at another person over the weekend as part of a domestic dispute in Waterville, prosecutors said in court Monday.

A judge ordered during a hearing at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta that Maurice Watkins-Cundiff, 29, be held on $1 million bail.

Watkins-Cundiff initially was charged with seven offenses following the shooting on Pleasant Street in Waterville early Sunday. But he’s now facing five charges, including for attempted murder, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and aggravated criminal mischief.

Watkins-Cundiff did not enter a plea Monday.

Police were called to Pleasant Street just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of shots fired in the residential neighborhood. Assistant District Attorney Kristin Murray-Burns said in court Monday that Watkins-Cundiff had argued with an “intimate partner,” punched her in the face and then pointed a gun at her.

He then allegedly began firing rounds at the victim as she attempted to leave the scene in a car with another person. Officers found 13 bullet casings and a “trail of car fluids” near the scene, Murray-Burns said.

Advertisement

Watkins-Cundiff left the scene with no headlights on and traveled to Head of Falls in Waterville where he was found by police and arrested. Authorities said the weapon used in the shooting was found.

He signed an agreement during his arrest not to contact the victim, the prosecutor said, but Watkins-Cundiff still called her twice asking for help to make bond.

The $1 million bail was sought by authorities because of what they said was the nature of the crimes early Sunday and Watkins-Cundiff’s criminal history in Massachusetts.

William Bonney, Waterville’s deputy police chief, said in an email Monday that the case remains under investigation. Assisting Waterville police at the scene were a canine team with the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police to help recover evidence. Bonney did not comment on the evidence collected by investigators.

Bonney said Sunday that several rounds hit the car as it fled the scene. Watkins-Cundiff reportedly tried to pursue the vehicle but was unsuccessful. Bonney described the incident as “an incredibly dangerous situation.”

Advertisement

Related Headlines Police: Fairfield man arrested after firing gunshots during domestic dispute in Waterville

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: