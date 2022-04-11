Benefits

Music in April Online Auction: Benefits People Plus in Brunswick, to April 29, bit.ly/3ugmh27.

Relief for Ukraine: Monetary donations accepted at all Ocean State Job Lot stores to support Ukrainian refugee families program.

Books/Authors

Poetry Stroll: Poems by Maine poets accompanied by original artwork by Brunswick High School students, local artist Charlotte Agell, and People Plus Art students in the windows of downtown Brunswick businesses, through April.

Poetry Walk in Library Park: Works of local, national and international writers in a pop-up installation in Bath, accessible anytime in April.

Friday 4/15

“The Poetry of Maine”: 3 p.m. via Zoom, Patten Free Library, Bath.

Ongoing

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Thursday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing.

Books on Tap: 5:30 p.m. third Monday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Contact Tom Corbett at [email protected]

Casco Bay Writers’ Project at the Hall: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Thursday, Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org.

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/poetry-at-tml.

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m. virtual meeting first Tuesday of the month, presented by Curtis Memorial Library. curtislibrary.com.

Midcoast Indigenous Awareness Group Book Club: 10 a.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email [email protected] for Zoom invitation.

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday of the month at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email [email protected]

Racial Equity Book Group: 7-8 p.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Books provided. Email [email protected] with questions. Registration and book list at curtislibrary.com (if registration is full, submit the form to be put on the waiting list).

Reading Challenge 2022: Prince Memorial Library, Cumberland. List of 18 reading prompts to challenge readers throughout the year, princememorial.org.

Read Your Mind: 12:30 p.m. last Wednesday of the month, virtual from Portland Public Library. Features new books, topics and resources about teen mental health, portlandlibrary.com.

Sci-fi Book Club: 5-6 p.m. via Zoom second Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email Marian Dalton at [email protected] to sign up.

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m. first and third Saturdays via Zoom, southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group.

World War II Commemoration: free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Writers’ Meet-Up: 6 p.m. second Thursday of the month via Zoom through Portland Public Library, portlandlibrary.com/series/writers-meet-up/ for more, including monthly writing prompts.

Bulletin Board

Donations wanted: for Maine State Music Theatre’s Amazing Technicolor Yard Sale on April 30. Drop off new or lightly used items (no clothing, please) at 22 Elm St., Brunswick, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays through April 23. msmt.org.

Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 16 and 17, Brick South on Thompson’s Point, 15 Resurgam Place, Portland. $4-$5, mainemineralclub.org.

Saturday 4/16

Musing with the Moon: Virtual event hosted by Her Festival, part of a series of full moon gatherings and ritual practices. Free, her-festival.com.

Ongoing

Board Game Social: 3-5 p.m. Fridays, Slot Car Junction, Brunswick. brunswickdowntown.org.

Cafe en Français – French Conversation Club: 2:30 p.m., fourth Tuesday of the month, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Chess Club: 6 p.m. first and third Wednesdays of the month, Curtis Library Chess Club open to all ages, younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult helper. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Citizens Climate Lobby Portland Chapter: 9-10:30 a.m. via Zoom first Saturday of the month, Facebook or citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Connected: non-denominational social group for widowers, widows, divorced and singles 55 and over, 7 p.m. first Monday of the month, St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall, 132 McKeen St. Brunswick. Guest speaker, light refreshments, 725-1266 or 725-8386.

Critical Home Repair program: Habitat for Humanity partners with low-income homeowners who require safety and structural repairs, including accessibility issues, unsafe roofing or flooring, lack of heat, electrical or plumbing hazards. Cumberland County residents only, habitatportlandme.org/critical-home-repair.

Down East Ship Modelers Guild: 1 p.m. second Thursday of every month, 200 Congress St., Bath, rear of the American Legion Hall. 751-2453.

Game Night: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Sunday, Foreplay Sports Pub, 436 Fore St., Portland. Free.

Maine Irish Heritage Trail: self-guided historical Portland tour, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.

Maker’s Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Brick South at Thompson’s Point, 15 Resurgam Place, Portland. Local farms, artisans, artists, thompsonspoint.com.

Museum Passes: Merrill Memorial Library in Yarmouth has passes for patrons to Maine Maritime Museum, Maine Wildlife Park, Portland Museum of Art, Children’s Museum of Maine, Farnsworth Art Museum and Maine State Parks. Reserve at 846-4763 or [email protected]

Portland ReStore: 659 Warren Ave., restoreportlandmaine.org.

Portland Winter Farmers Market: Saturdays through April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 631 Stevens Ave.

Scarborough 55-plus Program Senior Drop-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday. Get together for coffee, snacks, games and camaraderie. Registration not necessary. SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. Free, scarboroughmaine.org.

Scarborough Kiwanis: noon lunch meeting Fridays, Cowbell Wood-Fired Grill, 185 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. scarboroughkiwanis.org.

Senior Bingo: noon, every Monday, Scarborough Community Center Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough, 55-plus, free, registration not necessary, scarboroughmaine.org.

Topsham ReStore: 126 Main St., 504-9340.

Vigils for Peace and Justice: 5-5:30 p.m. Fridays, Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street at Park Row.

Dining

Friday 4/22

Takeout Chowder Supper: 4-6 p.m., Elijah Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell. One pint of fish or corn chowder, crackers and blueberry cake. $10, elijahkelloggchurch.org.

Fish Dinner: 5-6:30 p.m., St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $8-$12, gorhamknights.org.

Ongoing

Curbside Souper Supper: 5 p.m. second and fourth Fridays of the month. Masks and social distancing. Free to all. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. smary.org.

Deering Center Community Church in Portland: call 773-2423 for more information.

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry: open for in-person shopping 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 55 Depot St., Freeport, see fscmaine.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization: find organic products and farms at mofga.org/find-organic.

“Make Your Own: A Recipe Guide”: salad dressings and casseroles to soups and grain bowls, customizable recipe forms in select categories can be used to print and share, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/recipes/make-your-own.

Meals on Wheels: call the Brunswick Meals on Wheels Coordinator Casey Henson at 729-0757 or visit People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program: 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, mchpp.org, 725-2716.

The Sharing Table: Food For All: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, courtesy of Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and Merrymeeting Gleaners. Free and open to all, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Health

National Diabetes Prevention Program: virtual, 16-week workshop begins April 23. Led by a certified lifestyle coach. Registration required by calling 800-620-6036 or emailing [email protected]

Ongoing

Dempsey Center: virtual health and wellness workshops such as yoga, acupressure, massage and meditation. dempseycenter.org/programming.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: various times and locations in the greater Portland area. Help for food obsession and addiction. No dues or weigh-ins. foodaddicts.org.

Gentle Chair Yoga for Seniors: 1 p.m. Thursdays, Freeport Community Services, open to all, visitfreeport.com.

Living Well with Diabetes: via Zoom, multiple sessions, hosted by Healthy Living for ME. Free, healthylivingforme.org.

People Plus in Brunswick: free exercise videos online at peopleplusmaine.org/videos/exercise, plus live Zoom classes and outdoor classes at peopleplusmaine.org/calendar.

Walk with a Doc: 12:15-12:45 p.m. every Thursday, Mid Coast Medical Group, 1 Wellness Way, Topsham. Free, midcoastparkviewhealth.com.

YMCA: free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org.

Kids

Lego Contest: Pick up a base plate through April 16 at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Kids use their own Legos to build something and return it to the library by April 26.

Friday 4/15

Teen Grab and Go Kit: Magnetic Poetry: National Poetry Month event at the Patten Free Library, Bath.

Saturday 4/16

Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., outdoors at Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road. Entertainment, concessions, bunnies; bring your own basket. Free, registration suggested falmouthcongregationalchurch.org.

Egg-Stravanganza: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hope Community Church, 879 Sawyer St., South Portland. Egg hunt, BBQ, games, facebook.com/hopesopo.

Friday 4/22

Take-Home Terrariums for Teens: 2-5 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Free, portlandlibrary.com.

Ongoing

After School Play Session: 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday, Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, Portland. kitetails.org.

Better Together Book Club: 10-11 a.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Brunswick High School, curtislibrary.com.

Chess Club: 6 p.m. first and third Wednesdays of the month, open to all ages, but children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Children’s story time: 10:30 a.m. during the school year, Chebeague Island Library, 247 South Road.

Dangerous Thinking Club: 3-4 p.m. third Friday of the month via Zoom or meeting outside, hosted by Merrill Memorial Library. For teens who like to think, read and discuss. Email [email protected] for more information or visit yarmouthlibrary.org to register.

Family Storytime: 10:15-10:45 a.m. Fridays via Zoom, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Designed for ages 3-5, sign up required, topshamlibrary.org.

Miss Mary Story Time: 10:15 a.m. singalong Fridays, read-alouds 10:15 a.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, on Merrill Memorial Library’s Facebook Live.

OUT Maine: free youth programs, registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth-programs.

Picture Book Read Aloud: 10:15 a.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, virtual as facebook.com/MerrillMemorialLibrary.

Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department Facebook pages: games, songs, links, videos, outdoor places to visit, craft ideas and more. facebook.com/PortlandMainePRF.

Portland Stage Play Me a Story Education Program: 10:30 a.m. Saturday mornings on Facebook Live. Gives kids ages 4-10 the experience of theater as professionals perform children’s stories and offer acting workshops. Free.

Read Your Mind: Teen Mental Health Series: noon via Zoom last Wednesday of the month, hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com/series/readyourmind/.

Relation-Ship-It Teen Book Group: virtual book group for teens to discuss LGBTQ relationships through young adult fiction. portlandlibrary.com/series/relation-ship-it-teen-book-group/.

Storytime: 10:15 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Friday at 10:15 a.m.: Miss Mary’s Singalong Story Time. Both on Facebook Live.

Take-home activities from Curtis Memorial Library: curbside take-and-make kits for all ages and STEAM kits for elementary students, curtislibrary.com.

Thomas Memorial Library virtual programs: thomasmemoriallibrary.org for calendar updates and links to livestreams.

Virtual Music Fun with Miss Teresa: 10:30 a.m. Fridays; Facebook Live from Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Libraries

Chebeague Island Library: open for browsing, cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary for details.

Cundy’s Harbor Library: open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in Harpswell. Free library available at Community Hall. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates.

Curtis Memorial Library: open for indoor browsing Monday through Sunday. Curbside available Monday through Friday. curtislibrary.com/cloudlibrary-ebooks-audiobooks/ for cloudLibrary instructions.

Falmouth Memorial Library: open for in-person browsing 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Masks required, falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Freeport Community Library: open for in-person visits 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. FCL To Go 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday when building is closed to the public. freeportlibrary.com.

Live Tech Help: 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org.

Merrill Memorial Library: open for browsing Monday through Saturday; curbside pickup available. Free access for Yarmouth residents to the virtual library TumbleBooks at yarmouthlibrary.org. Digital Maine Library and cloudLibrary also available.

Patten Free Library in Bath: in-person browsing Monday through Saturday with curbside pickup still available, call 443-5141 or go online. Access to cloudLibrary, the New York Times, TumbleBooks and more. patten.lib.me.us/eLibrary.

Patten Free Library Homebound Delivery Service: to cardholders in Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich. Matches volunteers to patrons who are unable to visit the library in person, patten.lib.me.us/new-homebound-delivery-service, 443- 5141 ext. 23.

Portland Public Library: main library and all branches open to the public. Visit portlandlibrary.com/portland-public-library-reopens/ for details.

Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland: now open Tuesday through Saturday. CloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit princememorial.org/cloudlibraryinstructions/.

Scarborough Public Library: open for browsing Monday through Saturday. Digital services including cloudLibrary, TumbleBooks, Flipster and Kanopy at scarboroughlibrary.org.

South Portland Public Library: Main Library open Monday through Saturday, branch open Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. For more information, call 767-7660 or visit southportlandlibrary.com for details.

Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth: open Monday through Saturday, thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Topsham Public Library: open Monday through Saturday. Visit topshamlibrary.org/we-are-open/ for details. Wi-Fi accessible outside the building. Go online for a list of resources to eBooks, online courses, cloudLibrary and more.

Parks & Nature

Spring Hawkwatch: Bradbury Mountain State Park, Pownal. Hosted by Freeport Wild Bird Supply, 541 U.S. Route 1. visitfreeport.com.

Saturday 4/16

Green Me Up Earth Day Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., L.L.Bean, Freeport. Free, hands-on, fun-filled day learning how to help keep Maine green. visitfreeport.com.

Saturday 4/23

Seasonal Story Hike: 10 a.m., Libby River Farm Preserve, 320 Black Point Road, Scarborough. $5, scarboroughlandtrust.org.

Ongoing

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath: free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. No pets. Virtual bird watching with nest and feeder cams at maineaudubon.org/news/connections-nest-and-feeder-cams/.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife: information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine: maps to explore the state, nrcm.org.

Scarborough Marsh Maps: free at town clerk’s office in Scarborough Town Hall, Scarborough Public Library, Scarborough Land Trust Preserve kiosks.

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport: hiking, gardening, workshops and more. Call 865-4469 for barn times. See full calendar at wolfesneck.org/calendar/.

Recreation

Ongoing

Falmouth Land Trust: guided hikes throughout the year, free and open to all, falmouthlandtrust.org/events.

Women’s Hike Night: 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Pineland Farms in Freeport, open to women of all ages and abilities, visitfreeport.com.

Support

Caregivers with a Loved One with Early-Stage Dementia: noon Mondays to May 23. Register at bit.ly/3tAl312 or call 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.



Caregivers with a Loved One with Middle-Stage Dementia: noon Mondays to May 23 via phone or webinar, register at bit.ly/3tAl312, or call 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

People Living with Early-Stage Dementia: 2:30 p.m. Thursdays to May 26 via phone or webinar, preregistration required, contact Gretchen Cole at [email protected]

Fatherhood: Generations of Change: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. Workshop open to parents in any constellation of family and particularly all who identify as fathers. Free. maineboystomen.org.

Ongoing

Al Anon: noon, TGIFriday Brunswick Zoom meeting, indrecovery.com/alanon_meetings/me/brunswick/#Friday-Al-Anon-Meetings.

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter: communityresourcefinder.org. Helpline at 800-272-3900 available 24/7.

Connected: 7-9 p.m. first Monday of the month, St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Free, nondenominational group for widows, widowers, divorced and singles 55-plus, with guest speaker and light refreshments. 725-1266 or 725-8386.

Dempsey Center: support, classes and resources at dempseycenter.org/programming/browse-classes-workshops.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: meeting by Zoom and phone, foodaddicts.org.

Health Care and Frontline Workers: free confidential coaching sessions, wellness workshops and connection groups for those who may be feeling down, disconnected or discouraged. Call 1-800-769-9819, see workforceeap.com/strengthenme or email [email protected]

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line: leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) Teen Text Support Line: a new mental health program for youth 14-20, text 207-515-8398, noon-10 p.m. daily.

OUT Maine: a nonprofit that serves LGBTQ+ youth throughout the state, connects staff with at-risk youth through the phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine: free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org.

Sweetser’s myStrength: online exercises to cope with daily challenges, visit sweetser.org for titles such as Staying Connected While Social Distancing, Managing Time at Home with the Kids, Parenting in Challenging Times and Changing Plans and Handling Disappointment.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 6 p.m. every Thursday, Berean Baptist Church, Cumberland Street, Brunswick, 729-6400.

The Yellow Tulip Project: support and community for those with mental illness, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.

Walking with Moms in Need: unplanned pregnancy support group and services, Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth. For more, call 847-6885, [email protected]

Volunteer

Junior Achievement: Two in-person volunteers needed in second grade class at Helena Dyer Elementary in South Portland. Contact Jill Jamison at Two in-person volunteers needed in second grade class at Helena Dyer Elementary in South Portland. Contact Jill Jamison at [email protected]

Women Build: Habitat for Humanity program to construct affordable housing, details at Habitat for Humanity program to construct affordable housing, details at habitatportlandme.org/womenbuild

Saturday 4/23

Scarborough Marsh Clean-Up: 9 a.m. to noon, meet at Audubon Nature Center, 92 Pine Point Road. Contact Linda at 883-5100 for more; registration not required but appreciated. maineaudubon.org. Ongoing

American Red Cross Blood Drives: redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, pre-registration encouraged.

Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross: volunteers needed to support relief efforts. Review the most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at [email protected] or 800-464-6692. Other ways to help include monetary and blood/platelet donations.

Puppy Raisers and Sitters Wanted: Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind is looking for people in the greater Portland area to teach basic skills and socialize pups for 14-16 months along with puppy sitters. Email [email protected]

Workshops/Talks

Career Building, Entrepreneurship and Money Management classes: online by New Ventures Maine. Free, monthly schedule at newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules.

Democracy Maine Workshops: 6-7 p.m. April 21-28 and May 5 via Zoom, “Running for Office,” “Creating Local Change” and “Overcoming Challenges.” Live and recorded. Free, democracymaine.org.

“Seed to Seed”: MOFGA webinars, 7 p.m. April 26 to October, guides gardeners and homesteaders through growing good seed. $120-plus mofga.org.

Tuesday 4/19

Beginning Swing Dance Classes: Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. No experience necessary, no partner needed. $12-$70, portlandswingproject.com.

Sunday 4/20

Grow Your Own Organic Garden: Hosted by Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association live in Freeport. Call 568-4142 for more information.

Thursday 4/21

Gardening for Habitat and Pollinators: 6 p.m., free virtual KELT lecture, register at kennebecestuary.org.

Saturday 4/23

Fruit Tree Pruning & Grafting: 1 p.m., Wolfe’s Neck Center for Agriculture & the Environment, Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

“Brunswick Junction: Brunswick’s History as a Bustling Rail Hub”: 2 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Free talk and slideshow, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Ongoing

Chess Club: 6 p.m., Curtis Library Chess Club, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, meets first and third Wednesdays of the month. Open to all ages, but children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

A Common Yarn: 1-3 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom, hosted by Falmouth Memorial Library. A textile craftsmanship group. Email [email protected] to join. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Conversational Spanish Group: 1 p.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Open to all skills levels. Call 767-7660 for more information, southportlandlibrary.com/conversational-spanish-group/.

Daily Fika: 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/fika/.

Ecomaine Waste Management: learning videos, virtual tours about recycling, composting, ecomaine.org.

Free College Courses: for adult education students through Maine DOE and community college system, bit.ly/3qL5RwC.

“From Farm to Table Fare”: seven-video series about preparing locally sourced cuts from a whole chicken, selecting and grinding cuts of beef, and using prepared beef and chicken in recipes, free at extension.umaine.edu/livestock/from-farm-to-table-fare.

“Growing Maine Gardeners”: extension.umaine.edu, features activity and video demonstration suitable for all ages. Call 581-3877, email [email protected]

Healthy Living for ME: classes on a variety of health topics, many are free. Visit healthylivingforme.org for schedule and registration.

Interviews with the Irish in Maine: hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center, youtube.com.

Maine Audubon: nature and environment classes and workshops, many free. maineaudubon.org/events/.

Maine Department of Education: Rural Aspirations website supports teachers and families in community-based learning at communitylearningforme.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization: free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s. Schedule of classes at mofga.org.

Movie Series and Discussion Group: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom Thursdays, hosted by Patten Free Library. Visit patten.lib.me.us or contact Roberta at [email protected]

New Ventures Maine: free online classes on careers, business and finance. Visit newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules/ for schedule and to register.

Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce: live webinars and virtual events, portlandregion.com/virtual.html.

Reel Talk Film Discussion Group: 1 p.m. every third Tuesday via Zoom. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library, register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/reel-talk-film-discussion-group/.

Scarborough Kiwanis Club: noon every Friday, Cowbell Grille, 185 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Free and open to the public.

Songwriting Workshop: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, first Tuesday of the month, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Southern Maine Agency on Aging: resource specialist, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, appointments preferred by calling 835-9866 or emailing [email protected]

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape.

Techspresso: help with technology 2-3:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, sign up at circulation desk or by phone.

Virtual Craft Meetup: 5 p.m. via Zoom Mondays, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email Sarah at [email protected] to receive an email with login details in advance.

Wolfe’s Neck Farm: educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

