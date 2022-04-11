After declining over the weekend, COVID-19 hospitalizations ticked up on Monday, although patient counts remained below 100 statewide.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 90 on Sunday to 97 on Monday, with 24 in intensive care and three patients on a ventilator.

The daily number of hospitalized patients has stayed relatively steady since mid-March, mostly hovering in the 90s and far lower than the peak of 436 on Jan. 13.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does not release new case counts over the weekend, so the next data release will be on Tuesday, covering cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, wastewater testing at various Maine sewer plants is showing some increases in virus prevalence in some areas, with a big jump in Bangor. However, other plants are experiencing slight increases or flat levels, including Portland Water District plants in the East End and in Westbrook, Brunswick, Lewiston-Auburn and York. Decreases were recorded in Belfast, Blue Hill and Presque Isle.

Federal and state public health experts are keeping close tabs on the BA.2 omicron subvariant, which is more contagious but, like the original omicron variant, is less severe than earlier strains of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a COVID-19 advisor to the White House, told reporters recently that he believes while there may be a rise in cases stemming from BA.2, with the levels of immunity from vaccination and prior infection, there may not be a significant spike in hospitalizations.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: