State lawmakers are leaving the Maine motor vehicle inspection system, and its fee structure, alone.

A bill that would have doubled the inspection fee across most of Maine to fund the conversion to an electronic inspection system died Tuesday. The House had voted 95-39 in favor of the increase in March, but the Senate voted to indefinitely postpone it after Gov. Janet Mills threatened to veto it.

On Monday, the House reversed itself and agreed to follow the Senate’s lead without debate or a vote.

The conversion to an electronic system was supposed to help garages save time and curb the black market sale of inspection stickers. But opponents, including Mills, said now is not the time to increase regulatory fees.

“With Maine people grappling with inflation she does not believe it is appropriate to increase costs for car inspections,” said Mills spokeswoman Lindsay Crete in an email a day after the House voted in favor of the fee increase.

The Joint Transportation Committee bill would have capped the non-commercial inspection fee at $25. Most Mainers now pay $12.50 for an inspection, but those who live in Cumberland County, where a larger population elevates the risk of air pollution, pay $18.50 for an enhanced inspection.

Past legislative efforts to do away with or change the inspection sticker program have failed. Last year, the transportation committee voted against a slate of bills that would have changed the program, which brings in about $3.5 million a year for the state’s highway fund.

