After being virtual for two years, the Travis Mills Foundation’s Miles for Mills 5K will be in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

“We are hitting the ground running this year,” Kelly Roseberry, chief operating officer of the Travis Mills Foundation said. “We resumed in-person programming last summer. We had to institute some additional safety precautions, but we are back to operating at full capacity. This event will be no different. We have changed locations so we can continue to make the event bigger and better. People are ready to be back in person at events, and we think this is a great one to start the summer.”

This event is set for May 29 at a new location, Brunswick Landing, site of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station.

The first Miles for Mills event was held less than two months after retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills was wounded in Afghanistan in 2012. This year marks its 11th anniversary.

“We are thrilled to be bringing our community back together for this special weekend,” Roseberry said. “Our community has continued to support our mission through the uncertainty of the last two years, and we are ecstatic to be able to bring them all together in honor of our heroes. We host this event annually to honor the lives of those service members who lost their lives serving our country. This is a deeply personal cause to our Founder, our staff, our volunteers, and certainly our veteran families.”

Molly Lovell-Keely, communications and marketing manager at the Travis Mills Foundation expressed her personal connection to the cause.

“I love this cause. I graduated high school in 2000 and a lot of my friends went off to the military and 911 was only a year later,” Keely said. “I just couldn’t believe my friends were going to war. We wrote letters back and forth to one another and even though I have never served myself, I feel like by working at the foundation, I am serving veterans in a meaningful way.”

Keely went on to say that interacting with the veterans will be a great experience for everyone.

“Come see our veterans. There will be a number of them at the event. It is just amazing to meet them and be among a whole group of them,” she said. “There will be people who may be missing arms and legs or people who have experienced traumatic brain injury and it makes me feel so honored to be a part of the team that gives back to them. Just to be in their presence is a great experience for everyone and it gives them an opportunity to learn more about the foundation.”

Keely added: “If you want to do something that makes you feel like you are contributing to a population that is worthy then supporting the Travis Mills foundation is it.”

Registration for the event is $25 per person at milesformills.org. T-shirts are available to the first 1,000 registrants. The event will include division awards, children’s activities, food trucks, a beer tent, military presentations and a moving display that honors the 84 Maine men and women who died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A pre-race program begins at 8:30 a.m., with the race following at 9 a.m. So far, over 500 people have signed up to participate in this year’s event. Registration for the race will end after the first 2,000 people enter.

