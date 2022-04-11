KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Guardians rookie Steven Kwan kept up an historic start to his big league career with a bases-loaded triple Monday, becoming the first player to reach base at least three times in each of his first four games while leading Cleveland over the Kansas City Royals 10-7.

Kwan, who went 5 for 5 and safely reached six times a day earlier, finished the series 9 for 13, got on base in 15 of 19 plate appearances and scored four times. His three RBI in the eighth inning Monday were the first of his career.

Oscar Mercado added a two-run homer for the Guardians, who had scored just once over the first two games of the series but piled up 27 runs over the last two to split the season-opening set.

INTERLEAGUE

ORIOLES 2, BREWERS 0: Cedric Mullins hit a two-run single, Bruce Zimmermann pitched four sharp innings and Baltimore won its opening game at a slightly altered Camden Yards.

On the 30th anniversary of its inaugural season, Baltimore’s ballpark looked noticeably different after the wall in left field was pushed back and made taller in the offseason.

Mullins, whose 30-30 campaign was one of the few bright spots in a 110-loss season for the Orioles last year, singled with the bases loaded in the second.

Baltimore won for the first time this season after being swept in a three-game series at Tampa Bay.

Zimmermann, the first Maryland-born pitcher to start a home opener for the Orioles since 1990, allowed three hits, struck out four and walked two. Mike Baumann (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief, followed by Dillon Tate and Cionel Perez. Jorge Lopez worked a hitless ninth for the save.

NOTES

CUBS: Reliever Keegan Thompson was suspended for three games for hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch.

Cubs Manager David Ross was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball. Thompson and Ross also were fined an undisclosed amount.

Ross will serve his suspension Tuesday at Pittsburgh. If Thompson doesn’t appeal the punishment, he will begin his suspension as well with the series opener against the Pirates.

Thompson hit McCutchen in the eighth inning of Chicago’s 9-0 win at Wrigley Field on Saturday. The benches cleared and the teams exchanged words but no punches were thrown.

McCutchen was the first Brewer and fourth of five players hit overall in the game. Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career, said the pitch got away from him.

NATIONALS: The Lerner family that has owned the Washington Nationals since 2006 is exploring the possibility of selling the Major League Baseball franchise.

Manager Dave Martinez said before the team’s game at Atlanta that managing principal owner Mark Lerner called him to deliver the news. Lerner, who has taken over a lead role with the team from his father, Ted, has in recent years said the family would never sell the team.

“To say the least, I was shocked,” Martinez said. “Those are big decisions that the Lerner family had to make. I’ll support them in any way possible. This doesn’t mean my relationship with the Lerner family goes away. We’re still in this. I know know they’re very committed to this organization, as am I.”

The Lerners hiring a firm to find potential investors to buy part or all of the Nationals was first reported by the Washington Post.

Forbes valued the team at $2 billion. Hedge fund manager Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets in 2020 for $2.4 billion.

The Lerners bought the Nationals from MLB for $450 million 16 years ago after the team was moved to the U.S. capital from Montreal. The franchise won its first World Series title in 2019.

BLUE JAYS: Catcher Danny Jansen was put on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle.

Toronto also recalled left-hander Anthony Kay from Triple-A Buffalo and selected the contract of catcher Tyler Heineman from the International League club. Left-hander Tayler Saucedo was optioned to Buffalo and outfielder Josh Palacios was designated for assignment.

CARDINALS-PIRATES: The series finale between the Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis was postponed because of inclement weather.

The teams will make up Monday’s postponed game with a spilt doubleheader on Tuesday, June 14, with the makeup for Monday’s game taking place at 12:15 p.m. prior to the originally scheduled 6:45 p.m. game.

