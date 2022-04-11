Chebeague Island
Thur. 4/14 6 p.m. Stone Wharf Meeting: Boating Access Town Hall
Wed. 4/20 6 p.m. Select Board
Cumberland
Tues. 4/19 10:30 a.m. Communications Committee
Tues. 4/19 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Durham
Thur. 4/21 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission
Falmouth
Thur. 4/14 noon Coffee with CouncilorsAdvertisement
Thur. 4/21 7 p.m. Harbor Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Freeport
Mon. 4/18 6 p.m. Police Advisory Committee Town Hall
Tues. 4/19 6 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Wed. 4/20 7 p.m. Sewer District 43 South Freeport Road
Thur. 4/21 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Town HallAdvertisement
North Yarmouth
Tues. 4/19 7 p.m. Select Board Wescustogo
Pownal
Tues. 4/19 6:30 p.m. Budget Committee Mallet Hall/Zoom
Wed. 4/20 6 p.m. Planning Board Mallet Hall
Yarmouth
Thur. 4/14 6:15 p.m. Appointments Committee West Wing
Thur. 4/14 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community RoomAdvertisement
Thur. 4/14 7 p.m. School Committee Log Cabin
Tues. 4/19 7 p.m. Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee Community Room
Wed. 4/20 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board
Wed. 4/20 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.Advertisement
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Health
Can cancer blood tests live up to promise of saving lives?
-
Arts & Entertainment
Classical review: Buoyed by local choruses and guest soloists, PSO delivers emotive ‘St. Matthew Passion’
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: April 14-21
-
Nation & World
Mariupol mayor says Russia has killed more than 10,000 civilians
-
Business
Elon Musk won’t join Twitter’s board after all