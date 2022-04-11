Chebeague Island

Thur.  4/14  6 p.m.  Stone Wharf Meeting: Boating Access  Town Hall

Wed.  4/20  6 p.m.  Select Board

Cumberland

Tues.  4/19  10:30 a.m.  Communications Committee

Tues.  4/19  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

Durham

Thur.  4/21  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Falmouth

Thur.  4/14  noon  Coffee with Councilors

Thur.  4/21  7 p.m.  Harbor Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Freeport

Mon.  4/18  6 p.m.  Police Advisory Committee  Town Hall

Tues.  4/19  6 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Wed.  4/20  7 p.m.  Sewer District  43 South Freeport Road

Thur.  4/21  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Tues.  4/19  7 p.m.  Select Board  Wescustogo

Pownal

Tues.  4/19  6:30 p.m.  Budget Committee  Mallet Hall/Zoom

Wed.  4/20  6 p.m.  Planning Board  Mallet Hall

Yarmouth

Thur.  4/14  6:15 p.m.  Appointments Committee  West Wing

Thur.  4/14  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Community Room

Thur.  4/14  7 p.m.  School Committee  Log Cabin

Tues.  4/19  7 p.m.  Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee  Community Room

Wed.  4/20  9 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board

Wed.  4/20  6:30 p.m.  Recycling Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

