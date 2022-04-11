FOOTBALL

Gary Brown, who rushed for 4,300 yards while playing on three NFL teams in the 1990s before going on to coach running backs in the pro and college ranks, has died. He was 52.

Wisconsin’s athletic department and the Dallas Cowboys announced that Brown died Sunday. No cause of death was disclosed. Brown had battled cancer on multiple occasions.

Brown had coached Wisconsin’s running backs last season before departing for health-related reasons. He coached the Cowboys’ running backs from 2013-19.

• The Washington Commanders re-signed kicker Joey Slye, a move designed to solidify a position that was in flux much of last season.

Slye signed a two-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million with $2 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The 26-year-old is one of two kickers on the roster along with Brian Johnson, who was signed when Slye was sidelined by a hamstring injury. Slye and Johnson were the third and fourth kickers Washington used last season after going through Dustin Hopkins and Chris Blewitt.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Louisville Coach Kenny Payne named former Duke staffer Nolan Smith as assistant coach, his first staff hire since becoming Cardinals head coach nearly three weeks ago.

• Florida big man Colin Castleton is returning for a fifth season, a huge boost for new coach Todd Golden.

Castleton, a 6-foot-11 forward from nearby DeLand who transferred to Florida after two years at Michigan, led the Gators in scoring and rebounding last season. He averaged 16.2 points and 9.0 rebounds despite playing nearly the final dozen games with a torn labrum that will require surgery. He also finished second in the Southeastern Conference with 62 blocked shots.

• Brandon Murray has chosen to transfer to Georgetown, a potential boost for the once-storied program coming off a 6-25 season with no victories in the Big East.

The former LSU guard picked Georgetown over Tennessee and Illinois. The Hoyas announced Murray’s decision, and he tweeted, “DC WHAT UP !!”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Carly Thibault-DuDonis was hired as women’s basketball coach at Fairfield.

Thibault-DuDonis, 30, replaces Joe Frager, who retired after leading the Stags to a 25-7 record and the school’s first NCAA tournament appearance in his 15th season.

She spent the past four seasons as an assistant under Lindsay Whalen at Minnesota, where she also was the recruiting coordinator. She was previously on staffs at Mississippi State, Florida State and Eastern Michigan.

• Former Syracuse star Sue Ludwig will be an assistant on the Orange women’s basketball team, which is headed by former teammate Felisha Legette-Jack.

Legette-Jack was named the coach at Syracuse about two weeks ago.

TENNIS

MONTE CARLO MASTERS: Alexander Bublik cut short Stan Wawrinka’s return to the tour, defeating the Swiss 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the first round at Monaco in his first singles in 13 months.

Wawrinka started off confidently against Bublik, winning the first set with ease. He staved off three set points in the second to hold for 5-5 but appeared tired.

In the decisive third, Bublik pulled ahead early and wrapped up the match in just over two hours.

Wawrnika, 37, last competed on tour in March 2021 when he lost his opening match at the Qatar Open. He’s had two surgeries on his left foot since then and months of difficult recovery.

Marin Cilic of Croatia overwhelmed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 6-2, turning the Frenchman’s opening match in Monaco into his final clay-court appearance in a Masters event.

Tsonga, 36, announced last week he will retire after the French Open, hoping to put the final touches on an injury-plagued career in front of his home crowd.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP: Fox will televise 35 World Cup matches on its main Fox broadcast network, including all three U.S. first-round games in Qatar and all from the quarterfinals on.

The total on the Fox network is down from 38 at the 2018 tournament in Russia. There will be 29 on the FS1 cable network, an increase of three, Fox said.

This year’s tournament was shifted from its usual June-July period until Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 because of the summer heat in Qatar.

SAILING

OBIT: Olympic sailor Eya Guezguez of Tunisia has died in a training incident, the IOC announced. She was 17.

Guezguez was training with her twin sister, Sarra, alongside their national team on Sunday when their boat capsized due to strong winds. Eya died while Sarra survived.

Together, they competed at the Tokyo Olympics last year in 49er FX and finished 21st.

