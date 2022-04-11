Maine Wildlife Park opening weekend

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Maine Wildlife Park, 56 Game Farm Road, Gray, $10, $7.50 for ages 3 to 12 and over 60. maine.gov/ifw/wildlife-park

It’s opening weekend at Maine Wildlife Park, home to more than 30 species of Maine wildlife, including a moose, mountain lions, barred owl, black bear, white-tailed deer, bobcat and many more. Throw some quarters in your pocket to buy feed, and you’ll make many new friends. Also, bring your camera or phone to capture the many wonderful inhabitants of the park and learn about them as you roam the grounds. Visitors can stick around until 6 p.m.

An Evening of Jazz & Tap with Ayan Imai-Hall & Friends

7:30 p.m. Friday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. thedancehallkittery.org

Kick it on down to Kittery for an exciting merger of jazz music and tap dancing. Dancer Ayan Imai-Hall has been honing his craft since childhood and started touring the country with professional dance companies when he was 17. You’ll be tantalized by his taps while you hear Mark Shilansky on keys, Andrew Emanuel on sax, Scott Kiefner on bass and Brodie Cavanaugh on drums playing red-hot jazz tunes that pair sublimely with Imai-Hall’s fabulous feet.

‘Clue’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through April 24. Russell Hall, University of Southern Maine, Gorham, $16, $12 seniors, $8 students. usm.maine.edu

Whether you played the board game as a kid or just love a good whodunnit, don’t miss the University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre’s take on “Clue,” adapted from the 1985 film version. A dinner party at Boddy Manor turns dark, yet quite entertaining, as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard try to figure out who the murderer is. Twists and laughs are plentiful, and it will be a hilarious “dark and stormy” night in Gorham no matter when you go. Head to the show on April 20 or 21 for pay-what-you-can nights.

Marc Maron

7:30 p.m. Sunday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $40 to $59.50 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Comic, writer and podcast host Marc Maron brings his This May Be The Last Time show to Portland. Maron has appeared multiple times since the ’90s in TV shows and comedy specials and is perhaps best known for his podcast “WTF with Marc Maron.,” which won him the inaugural Governors Awards by the Podcast Academy last year. Maron also has a lengthy list of film credits to his name, including 2019’s “Joker” and the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” released last year. Maron’s 2020 Netflix special “End Times Fun” is a Critics Choice Award nominee.

