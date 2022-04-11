The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust will host Anna Fialkoff, program manager at The Wild Seeds Project, for a lecture on gardening for habitat and pollinators. The virtual lecture will take place on Thursday, April 21, at 6 p.m. and will detail garden management practices that best promote local wildlife.

Wild Seed Project encourages using native plants in all landscapes to safeguard wildlife habitat, support biodiversity and mitigate the effects of climate change. A nonprofit organization, Wild Seed Project sells seeds of wild-type native plants, educates the public and promotes rewilding efforts in Northeast landscapes. As Wild Seed Project’s program manager, Fialkoff works to further the organization’s educational programming, deepen relationships with partner organizations and catalyze a movement to rewild Maine.

Before joining Wild Seed Project, Fialkoff was most recently senior horticulturist at Native Plant Trust’s Garden in the Woods in Framingham, Massachusetts, where she designed and installed native plant gardens, managed interns and volunteers and taught the public ways to incorporate native plants in their own gardens. Fialkoff holds a BA in Human Ecology from College of the Atlantic and an MS in Ecological Design from the Conway School.

Her lecture will focus on how to create habitat in the garden year-round while balancing workloads and garden aesthetics. Registration is free and required to receive the Zoom link for the presentation. For more information and to sign-up, visit kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call (207) 442-8400.

