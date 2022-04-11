Free community meal – Wednesday, April 20, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. Covid precautions are still being taken such as wearing masks except while eating and spaced seating.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, April 30, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8; $4, child; $20, family. Takeout is available; face masks are suggested for those who are not vaccinated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: