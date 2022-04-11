Free community meal – Wednesday, April 20, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. Covid precautions are still being taken such as wearing masks except while eating and spaced seating.
Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, April 30, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8; $4, child; $20, family. Takeout is available; face masks are suggested for those who are not vaccinated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine tick up on Monday
-
Times Record
Topsham Energy Committee webinar on solar benefits
-
Times Record
Virtual lecture will look at gardening for habitat and pollinators
-
Local & State
Does Maine law allow LePage to ‘double-dip’ if he returns as governor?
-
The Forecaster
Community Calendar: April 15-24