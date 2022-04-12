Central Maine Power does not anticipate power outages or restricted access during power line inspections being conducted in Falmouth through the second week in May.

The work includes replacing poles and cross arms, line transfers and correcting any inadequacies in the lines. Neighborhoods impacted include Babbidge Road, Blackstrap Road, Brook Road, Falmouth Road, Field Road, Gray Road, Hardy Road, Hillside Avenue, Hurricane Road, Lambert Street, Lookout Road, Marston Street, Mast Road extension, Mill Road, Oriole Street, Pineview Road, Pride Farm Road, Shaw Road, Stagecoach Road and Woodville Road.

If the power does need to be shut off, property owners will be notified, according to CMP.

For more information, call CMP from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 800-750-4000 or see cmpco.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: