The town of Falmouth is accepting nominations through May 5 for the 2021 Citizen of the Year, a person who has made an “outstanding contribution” to the town and is a “positive example of citizenship.”

The 2020 Citizen of the Year was Dorothy Blanchette for serving as president of the Falmouth Food Pantry since 2008.

Submissions of 500 words or less can be made by individuals or groups and will be judged by the town council on criteria such as contributions to the community welfare, civic achievement, volunteerism and conscientious service to Falmouth town government.

Send nominations to the Falmouth Town Manager’s Office, 271 Falmouth Road, Falmouth, ME 04105, Attn: Julie Baxter, or email to [email protected] The award will be presented in June.

