Former Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling and his landlord, Geoffrey Rice, presented competing pictures in Cumberland County District Court on Tuesday of what led Rice to seek to try and evict Strimling from his apartment on Congress Street last spring.

Strimling, who served as mayor from 2015 to 2019, told the court he had a good relationship with his landlord and paid his rent on time at the Trelawny Building at 655 Congress Street. But he said he also was and still is passionate about tenants’ rights – and that after he got involved in organizing a tenants’ union, his landlord retaliated against him.

“It felt like it was clear when I walked out of that meeting that I was being targeted,” Strimling said of a May 25, 2021 sit-down with Rice and Rice’s attorney Paul Bulger.

The hearing Tuesday was the latest development in the case, which dates back to a written notice of termination and notice to quit that Strimling was issued last year and that he has fought in court. Strimling has argued that the owner of the building is engaging in a retaliatory eviction in violation of the First Amendment and the Maine Constitution.

Rice, who owns and manages several rental properties across the city, countered that Strimling on more than one occasion pushed back on small annual rent increases and that he constantly felt like the former mayor was trying to “nickel and dime” him.

“I felt intimidated,” Rice told the court. “However, I realized he was the mayor and he could cause me aggravation from the city.”

Rice said he finally decided to issue an eviction notice to Strimling after Strimling left a window open in April 2021 in violation of a clause in his lease that says tenants may not leave the windows open during the heating season because the landlord pays the heat.

Tuesday’s hearing included testimony from Strimling, Rice and Bulger. Judge Susan Oram said she will be weighing the evidence presented and expects to issue a written decision on the case as quickly as possible.

This story will be updated.

