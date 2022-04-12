Long term abandoned properties remain a challenge in Bath

My neighbors and I encourage the Bath Community Development Committee and the Bath City Council to expedite the review and revision of the Vacant Building Ordinance. The ordinance was enacted in 2018, and this Committee is currently reviewing its effectiveness.

We are anxiously awaiting action to eliminate the blight and threat to public safety, health and welfare they create.

Many published studies show that these properties diminish neighborhood property values, and the longer they stay abandoned, the worse it gets. Bangor is currently taking steps to shrink its 100 condemned properties, most of which are owned by out of state Banks. As Bangor Director of Code Enforcer Jeff Wallace stated in a recent interview with News Center Maine, many of these properties are in “bank limbo” — taxes are paid, but dangers persist. According to Wallace, currently, the only way for a town to takeover a property is for lack of payment of back taxes. Bangor Police report that some of these abandoned properties are used for drug trafficking.

The Bath Code Enforcer recently briefed the Committee on his experience with the ordinance over these three years. While he cites 37 properties on his list, in various stages of “abandonment,” the ordinance has not been effective for long-term abandoned properties.

Communities must have legislative relief, banking, and public policy reform to return these long-term abandoned properties to safe structures for neighborhoods, especially in the midst of a housing crisis.

Advertisement

Nancy Nellis,

Bath

Vote Ankeles for Maine House

I write in enthusiastic support for Dan Ankeles, candidate for House District 100 representing central Brunswick in the Maine House of Representatives. For the Maine Democratic primary, to be held June 14, you have the opportunity to make sure that Dan Ankeles is Brunswick’s candidate in November’s general election. Your vote for Dan in the primary is crucial to make sure that happens!

As a current member of the legislature, I have had the honor of working closely with Dan throughout my 4 terms in the Maine House. In fact, Dan was my Legislative Aide for most of that time. Before becoming an Aide, Dan worked on other candidates’ campaigns, including my predecessor’s where I first met him. These positions are critical in making sure the people of the district are represented vigorously and effectively by those they elect to office.

Having worked with Dan Ankeles in these capacities, I have come to know him well. His knowledge of the issues, his ability to work collaboratively regardless of political party, his skill in communication, his tireless dedication to the work, his responsiveness to others make him an ideal candidate.

Advertisement

I was thrilled to learn that Dan was running for House District 100. The community and the state will be well served by this extremely ethical, talented and resourceful candidate. As a colleague and a friend, I know he is the gold standard for what a State Representative must be in order to serve in this elected office.

Thank you for reading and taking the time to go vote for Dan on June 14 or via absentee ballot.

Rep. Jay McCreight,

House District 51

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: