The Maine Senate made history Tuesday when members voted unanimously to confirm District Judge Rick Lawrence to the state’s highest court.

Lawrence will be the first Black justice to sit on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. His confirmation comes days after a favorable recommendation from the Joint Standing Committee of the Judiciary and the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lawrence has been a district judge since 2000, when he became the state’s first Black judge. He spent two decades presiding over thousands of cases in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties, dealing with housing, crime, domestic relations, monetary damages and family law.

In April 2020, he was appointed Deputy Chief of the District Courts, taking responsibility for handling staffing shortages, public safety concerns and technology needs that arose during the pandemic.

He obtained his bachelor’s degree in political science from Yale University and a law degree from Harvard Law School. Before law school, Lawrence worked for large companies, including Procter & Gamble and Prudential. After law school, he joined one of Maine’s most prominent legal firms, then known as Pierce Atwood, Scribner, Allen, Smith & Lancaster, and was an attorney for UnumProvident Life Insurance Co.

During his confirmation hearing Friday in front of the Judiciary committee, Lawrence recalled for Maine lawmakers his upbringing in western Massachusetts during the civil rights movement. He said he was drawn to court cases from the movement that “touched the lives” of his family “and other persons of color.”

Sen. Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth, who chairs the Judiciary committee, told senators Tuesday that Lawrence has “shared his kindness, intelligence and wisdom with Mainers” during some of the most difficult moments of their life.

Gov Janet Mills visits the House chamber with Rick Lawrence, the first Black person appointed to Maine’s highest court. He received a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/sgY6TzWLmA — Randy Billings (@randybillings) April 12, 2022

Sen. Trey Stewart, R-Aroostook, told senators he took one of the classes Lawrence taught at the University of Maine School of Law on district courts.

“I certainly learned a lot from Judge Lawrence in that capacity, and I know that he’s incredibly well regarded by the Maine Bar,” Stewart said.

Sen. Craig Hickman, D-Kennebec, read Lawrence’s letter to the governor out loud before sharing his experiences in family court with the Senate. Hickman was the first Black lawmaker in Maine to serve in both the House and Senate.

“Judge Lawrence has experience in a part of law that’s near and dear to my heart, as an adoptee,” Hickman said. “I understand what it means to look at family matters and juvenile issues in the court.”

Lawrence also honed in on his work in the state’s handling of family matter cases. As chair of the Maine Judicial Branch’s advisory committee on children and families, Lawrence helped form the state’s guardian ad litem program, ensuring legal representation for children in the courts.

